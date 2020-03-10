🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 10🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits warned against travel to Italy after nationwide lockdown announced

British nationals have been warned against all but essential travel to Italy in fresh advice issued over the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK’s Foreign Office last night also said anyone returning from the country should self-isolate for 14 days.

The government’s updated advice comes after the Italian Prime Minister extended the country’s lockdown measures to cover the entire country.

All public gatherings are being banned and movement restricted across every region of Italy under the nationwide actions that will affect 60 million people.

Italy has become the country worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak outside China.

Private funeral to be held for Caroline Flack

Friends and family of Caroline Flack will today pay their tributes to the television star at a private funeral.

The former Love Island host, 40, was found dead in her east London flat last month after she took her own life.

The presenter had stepped back from her TV work after being arrested and charged with assault.

Chancellor to unveil £70m of ‘toughening up’ measures in Budget

The Chancellor has said he will use his Budget to unveil £70 million worth of “toughening up” measures for criminals on probation.

The extra cash will be part of an overall £100 million package that Rishi Sunak is due to reveal tomorrow.

Convicted criminals released from prison on licence half-way through their sentences will have tighter constraints slapped on their probation period.

This will include a roll-out of tagging devices that monitor whether they have drunk alcohol.

The electronic ankle tags could not only monitor their location but also sample skin perspiration every 30 minutes to determine whether drink has been consumed.

Andrew ‘shuts door’ on Epstein probe co-operation, lawyer says

The Duke of York has “completely shut the door” on co-operating with investigators in the probe into Jeffrey Epstein, a US lawyer has said.

Andrew stepped away from royal duties following his disastrous Newsnight interview in November about his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The duke had said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

But Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein inquiry, told reporters on last night that Andrew had now “completely shut the door” on voluntary co-operation”.

Second patient ever to be cleared of HIV reveals identity to help improve public’s understanding of virus

The second person in the world to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity in a bid to help improve the public’s understanding of the virus.

Adam Castillejo, 40, achieved “sustained remission” from HIV after being treated at Hammersmith Hospital in London – over a decade after the first known case in Berlin in 2007.

Researchers said Mr Castillejo has been in remission for 30 months “with no viable virus in bloods, brain fluid, intestinal or lymph tissue”.

As he revealed his identity, Mr Castillejo said he was looking forward to building a path as an “Ambassador of Hope for millions of people around the world living with HIV.”

On this day…

1876: The first recognisable words were transmitted by telephone over 100ft of wire. Speaking to his assistant, inventor Alexander Graham Bell said: “Mr Watson, come here, I want to see you.”

1886: The first Crufts Dog Show to be held in London was organised by Charles Cruft, general manager of a dog biscuit firm.

1906: The Bakerloo Line on the London Underground was opened.

1910: The first film made in Hollywood was released: DW Griffith’s In Old California.

1914: The Rokeby Venus by Velasquez, in London’s National Gallery, was damaged by suffragettes.

1969: James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to murdering American civil rights leader Martin Luther King and was sentenced to 99 years in jail.

1988: The Prince of Wales narrowly escaped death in an avalanche at Klosters in the Swiss Alps. His friend Hugh Lindsay was killed.

1990: Observer journalist Farzad Bazoft was sentenced to death by an Iraqi military court for espionage. Daphne Parish, a British nurse accused of helping him, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

1994: Frederick West was charged with the murder of eight women after they were dug up in the garden of his Gloucester home.

2019: An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ethiopia’s capital, killing all 157 on board.