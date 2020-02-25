🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, February 25🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Weinstein rushed to hospital following rape and sexual assault conviction

Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to hospital with chest pains after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced former Hollywood film producer was reportedly suffering high blood pressure and heart palpitations on his way to jail.

A spokesman for Weinstein later said he was diverted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan as he was being transferred.

It comes after he was yesterday found guilty of sexual assault and rape following an historic trial in New York.

Fourth coronavirus-hit cruise ship passenger dies in Japan

A fourth passenger from the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” moored in Japan has died from the coronavirus.

The passenger was in their 80s, the country’s public broadcaster NHK said this morning.

Japan is under fire for its handling of the situation on the quarantined cruise ship, where hundreds of people became infected.

Four Britons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are being treated at specialist centres after being repatriated to the UK.

Kobe’s widow pays tribute to ‘perfect husband’ as thousands gather for memorial

Kobe Bryant’s widow last night paid tribute to her “perfect husband” and “baby girl” Gianna as mourners gathered for a memorial service.

Around 20,000 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

They were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The service took place at the Staples Centre, the arena where Bryant played for the LA Lakers for 17 seasons of his NBA career.

Deep freeze sparks more snow and ice alerts in UK

Sleet, snow and ice will continue to cause disruption across the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to lows of -10C.

A severe weather alert for ice and hazardous travel is in place across some regions until after rush hour this morning.

Some 6cm of snow was expected to fall in areas of northern England and Scotland overnight.

And the Met Office said Tuesday night will be even colder across the UK.

Most areas, including London, will be “struggling to stay above freezing” with lows of -10C expected in some regions.

Tom Cruise ‘holed up in luxury hotel following Italy coronavirus outbreak’

Tom Cruise is reportedly stuck in Italy following a surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country over the weekend.

The actor was set to begin filming for Mission: Impossible 7 in Venise but shooting was cancelled due to the outbreak.

Cruise is now said to be being forced to stay at the 5-star Gritti Palace Hotel, which overlooks the Grand Canal, awaiting an update.

On this day…

1570: Queen Elizabeth I was excommunicated by Pope Pius V who declared her a usurper.

1601: Robert Devereux, Earl of Essex, was executed for high treason after trying to raise the City of London against Queen Elizabeth’s counsellors.

1723: Sir Christopher Wren, English architect and designer, notably of St Paul’s Cathedral, died in London and was buried in the crypt of his cathedral.

1862: Abraham Lincoln issued new currency for the USA called “greenbacks”.

1922: French mass murderer, Henri “Bluebeard” Landru, was guillotined for the murder of 10 women and a teenage boy, whose bodies were never found.

1939: The first of 2.5 million Anderson air raid shelters appeared in Islington, north London. The sunken, corrugated iron huts were to protect people from bombs but were used after the war for keeping chickens, cars, garden tools, etc.

1964: Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) won the world heavyweight boxing title for the first time, knocking out Sonny Liston in round seven in Miami.

1983: Tennessee Williams, US playwright whose plays include A Streetcar Named Desire, died in a New York hotel.