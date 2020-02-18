🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, February 18🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Foreign Office ‘working to organise’ evacuation flight for Brits stranded on virus-hit cruise ship

Dozens of British nationals stranded on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan are waiting to find out if they will be evacuated.

Those on board the Diamond Princess, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, were being contacted about a possible repatriation flight.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said this morning it was “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for those on board the quarantined ship.

Flood warnings spark evacuations as severe weather continues

Severe flood warnings have sparked evacuations as Britain continues to take a battering after Storm Dennis wreaked havoc at the weekend.

Homes have been evacuated in Monmouth, Wales, after a flood alert for the River Wye was declared.

Water levels are predicted to reach 7.2 metres when the peak passes through the Monmouthshire county town by 7am this morning.

The Met Office also warned of snow and ice in northern England and Scotland, with yellow alerts in place for much of the day.

Nandy says she wants to see Meghan become Queen

Lisa Nandy said she would like to see “Queen Meghan” when quizzed about the Royals in a Labour leadership debate.

When asked if they would vote to abolish the monarchy, all three candidates said that it was not a pressing issue.

Lisa Nandy was the only one of the hopefuls to say that she would vote to get rid of the monarchy as she is a “democrat”.

Later she said: “I’d quite like to see Queen Meghan.”

Love Island returns with tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island last night returned to ITV2 with a tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack.

Following the presenter’s death at the age of 40, bosses made the decision to pull Saturday night’s Unseen Bits show and Sunday’s regular programme.

As the show Returned to screens, the broadcaster played clips of a serene beach as Iain Stirling offered kind words about his good friend and former colleague.

The tribute ended with a photo of Flack on screen as Stirling said: I’m going to miss you, Caz.”

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour over medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his tour of North America to undergo medical treatment.

The 71-year-old former Black Sabbath front man recently revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had previously been recovering from injuries sustained in a fall at home.

He had been set to embark on the US leg of his No More Tours 2 tour in May, but will instead travel to Europe for medical treatment.

The UK leg of the tour is set to begin in Newcastle upon Tyne in October.

On this day…

1478: George, Duke of Clarence, was murdered in the Tower of London. According to legend, he drowned in a butt of Malmsey wine.

1546: Martin Luther, father of the Reformation, died at his birthplace at Eisleben, Germany, aged 62 – supposedly of overwork.

1678: John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress was published.

1911: More than 6,000 letters and postcards were flown five miles from Allahabad to Naini Junction in India by Henri Picquet – the first official airmail.

1915: Germany’s blockade of Britain by submarine began.

1930: American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered the planet Pluto from a series of pictures taken the previous month at Lowell Observatory.

2005: Fox hunting became illegal in England and Wales. The Hunting Act outlawed hunting with dogs.