🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, February 11🔥

Hunt for patients of two coronavirus-hit healthcare workers in UK

Officials are working to trace patients of two healthcare workers who are among eight people in the UK to test positive for coronavirus.

The pair, who were working in general practice in Brighton, East Sussex, are believed to have been in contact with around a dozen patients.

They were two of four new cases announced yesterday, all of whom contracted the virus in France.

The patients are now being treated at specialist infection centres at St Thomas’ and the Royal Free hospitals in London.

It comes as the death toll in China topped 1,000.

More snow, ice and winds to blight UK in aftermath of Storm Ciara

Snow, ice and more powerful winds are set to blight the UK in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Five severe weather warnings are in place across today and Wednesday with disruption to travel expected to continue.

Some major routes being closed as a result of treacherous conditions after Ciara wreaked havoc across the country at the weekend.

Falling ice and snow last night forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing, with eight cars being damaged.

PM expected to give HS2 the go-ahead

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm HS2 will go ahead despite concerns over its budget and the environmental impact of construction.

The controversial high-speed rail scheme is likely to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting today before the Prime Minister makes a statement on the project.

It has been reported that Mr Johnson will give the green light for Phase 1 between London and Birmingham.

But he is expected to say more analysis is needed on the cost of the route extending further north to Manchester and Leeds.

Couple set for first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

A Belfast couple are today set to make history as they become the first same-sex pair to get married in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, will tie the knot at 2pm in the town Carrickfergus.

It follows the landmark law change last year championed by the Love Equality campaign.

Ahead of her wedding, Ms Peoples said the pair were sending a message to the world that “we are equal”.

Love Island says goodbye to two more housemates in latest dumping

The Love Island villa – which has been looking pretty packed since the Casa Amor twist ended – bid farewell to two housemates in a public vote last night.

Rebecca and Jordan packed their bags after it was revealed they received the least support from viewers of the reality show.

Speaking after leaving the villa, the duo revealed that they won’t be continuing with any romance in the outside world.

On this day…

1765: English wig-makers petitioned George III for financial relief as the male fashion of wearing wigs came to an end.

1810: French emperor Napoleon married Marie Louise of Austria, having rejected Josephine because of her inability to fill the royal nursery.

1852: The first flushing lavatory for women opened in Bedford Street, London.

1858: The “Miracle of Lourdes” took place when St Bernadette (peasant girl Bernadette Soubirous) had her first vision of the Virgin Mary.

1929: The 109 acres of the Vatican in Rome was made an independent sovereign state under the Lateran Treaty.

1975: Margaret Thatcher became the first woman leader of a British political party, the Conservatives, at the age of 49.

1990: South Africa’s black nationalist leader Nelson Mandela was freed from prison after 27 years.

2010: The fashion world mourned the loss of a “modern-day genius” following the death of Alexander McQueen.