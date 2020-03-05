🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, March 5🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flybe goes into administration sparking chaos as all flights are cancelled

Flybe has gone into administration, sparking chaos for passengers whose flights were cancelled and diverted.

The airline collapsed in the early hours of this morning after the already-struggling firm was hit by a drop in demand caused by coronavirus.

All flights were grounded as the business ceased trading “with immediate effect,” putting some 2,000 jobs at risk.

Passengers told how their flights were cancelled, with others being diverted to other airports.

The airline was saved from collapse earlier this year but has been unable to obtain finance from the Government.

Top doctor to be grilled by MPs as UK hit with spike in coronavirus cases

England’s top doctor is set to be grilled by MPs after the UK was hit by its biggest day-on-day spike in coronavirus cases.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is due to appear before the Health and Social Care Committee later today.

MPs will quiz Prof Whitty on how well prepared the UK is to deal with the impact of a possible global pandemic.

It comes after officials warned that a UK epidemic looked “likely,” with the number of confirmed patients rising to 87.

Labour leadership hopefuls refuse to slate Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey refused to slate Jeremy Corbyn as they faced a grilling from the BBC’s Andrew Neil.

The two rivals to replace the outgoing Labour leader were challenged on their electability in the hour-long BBC 2 special hosted by the veteran interviewer.

The pair also were also quizzed on the party’s handling of anti-Semitism and the funding of their respective campaigns.

Ms Long-Bailey insisted she is not the “continuity Corbyn” candidate, but declined to revise her 10/10 rating of the outgoing leader.

Asked if he had the charisma to transform his party’s fortunes, Sir Keir said there were “different ways to inspire people”.

He said his “unrelenting” mission was to return Labour to power.

Meghan set for first engagement since announcing split from royals

The Duchess of Sussex is to make her first official public appearance in the UK since she and Prince Harry announced they are stepping back from royal duties.

Meghan will join her husband, the Duke of Sussex, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London this evening.

The event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

It will be the couple’s first joint official royal engagement since announcing their decision to step down from royal duties.

Katy Perry hints she’s expecting first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has hinted she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The US singer appeared to confirm the news in the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

The romantic ballad appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.

Perry, dressed in a white dress, sings “see us in 60 years with a full family tree”.

The video ends with a side-on shot of Perry cradling a baby bump.

On this day…

1850: The Menai tubular bridge, joining Wales and Anglesey, constructed by Robert Stephenson, was opened.

1918: Moscow was declared the new capital of Russia in place of Petrograd.

1933: The Nazi Party won almost half the seats in the German election.

1936: The Spitfire fighter plane made its maiden flight.

1946: Winston Churchill introduced the phrase “Iron Curtain”. He said in a speech: “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.”

1953: Joseph Stalin, Russian Communist leader, died in mysterious circumstances – officially from a brain haemorrhage.

1976: The pound fell below two US dollars for the first time.

1984: Scientists warned of a “greenhouse effect” amid growing concern that carbon dioxide, produced by fossil fuels, would damage the environment.

1993: Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson was banned for life after failing a drug test.