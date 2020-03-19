🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, March 19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London braces for lockdown as Tube stations to close amid Covid-19 crisis

London is braced for a lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the city, where the deadly disease is spreading faster than anywhere else in the UK.

Up to 40 Tube stations will be shut down across the capital from Thursday, in a move designed restrict travel but allow key workers to make essential journeys.

Meanwhile, some 20,000 troops are on standby to help fight the Covid-19 crisis as the Government prepares to ramp up measures “further and faster”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be “quite wrong” to not leave open the option of imposing stricter lockdown measures on London than on the rest of the country.

Emergency virus legislation after PM announces closure of schools

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will today table the Emergency Coronavirus Bill that sets out measures aimed at slowing the spread and supporting the NHS and workers in the Commons.

The emergency legislation comes after the Prime Minister announced the closure of schools and cancellation of exams across the UK.

Thomas Cook collapse will cost taxpayer £156 million – watchdog

Taxpayers will fork out at least £156 million due to the collapse of Thomas Cook, a report by the Whitehall spending watchdog has found.

The National Audit Office said the Department for Transport (DfT) has agreed to pay an estimated £83 million towards the total cost of repatriating the travel giant’s customers who were not covered by the Atol scheme.

Other Government costs include £58 million in redundancy and related payments to Thomas Cook’s former employees, and at least £15 million for liquidating the business.

The NAO added that “the final cost may not be known for some time”, partly due to invoices for repatriation costs still being received.

Long-awaited Windrush scandal probe findings to be published

The long-awaited investigation into the failings that led to the Windrush scandal is to be published.

The independent review, commissioned after people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean, will be made public later today.

Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams, the report’s author, handed the Windrush Lessons Learned review to the Home Office yesterday.

She urged Home Secretary Priti Patel to release the report as soon as possible.

Fish had fingers 380 million years ago

A fish that lived some 380 million years ago was equipped with the first known fingers, scientists have found.

The discovery of the creature’s fossil has rewritten the story of the origins of the human hand and has been hailed as “the missing evolutionary link” explaining how four-legged vertebrates climbed from the seas on to land.

On this day…

721 BC: The first recorded eclipse was observed by the Babylonians, according to the Greek astronomer Ptolemy.

1834: The six ‘Tolpuddle Martyrs’, who fought the decline of agricultural wages, were sentenced to seven years’ transportation to Tasmania. Public outcry had them released after two years.

1920: The US Senate rejected for a second time the ratification of the Treaty of Versailles and prevented the US joining the League of Nations, fearing they would have to go to war again if another member state was invaded.

1932: Sydney Harbour Bridge was opened. It was the world’s longest single-span arch bridge.

1976: Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon announced their separation after 16 years of marriage.

1986: Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Her engagement ring was a ruby surrounded by 10 diamonds.

1988: Two British soldiers who blundered into an IRA funeral cortege in West Belfast were killed by a lynch mob.

1992: Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of York was seeking a divorce from Prince Andrew, exactly six years after announcing their engagement.