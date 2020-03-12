The latest headlines in your inbox

Trump bans travel from Europe to US in bid to combat coronavirus spread

Donald Trump has ordered an immediate shutdown of all travel from mainland Europe to the US in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The US President’s sweeping new restrictions are set to last for 30 days but will not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have now been confirmed.

He blamed the EU for not acting quickly enough to address Covid-19, saying US clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

PM to escalate UK’s Covid-19 response as he holds emergency Cobra meeting

Later today, Boris Johnson is expected to escalate the UK’s coronavirus response to the “delay” phase after the outbreak was declared a pandemic.

The Prime Minister will chair an emergency Cobra meeting at lunchtime.

Moving to delay would mean social distancing measures could be brought in, such as restrictions public gatherings and more widespread advice on staying at home and not going to work or school.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks has announced he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor has been in Australia filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and said he started experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The couple are the first major US celebrities known to have contracted Covid-19.

British soldier among three killed in Iraq rocket strike

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed said the deceased was a member of the Royal Army Medical Corps.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called the attack a “cowardly and retrograde act”.

Taji air base is used as a training site for Coalition forces.

Rare ‘600-year-old’ medieval diamond snapped up by V&A

A rare, medieval diamond and gold brooch discovered by a metal detectorist has been snapped up by the Victoria & Albert Museum.

It is thought to be around 600 years old.

The flower-shaped brooch, one of only seven known in the world, was found at a former royal and aristocratic hunting ground which is now a farm.

The V&A has acquired it, to sit alongside Queen Victoria’s coronet and Beyonce’s Papillon ring.

On this day…​

1904: The first main-line electric train in the UK left Liverpool for Southport.

1941: The original incident used in Compton Mackenzie’s Whisky Galore occurred in the Hebrides when a cargo ship ran aground with her holds full of whisky. Islanders hid the quarter of a million bottles from Customs officers.

1969: Beatle Paul McCartney married photographer Linda Eastman, while George Harrison was arrested for illegal possession of cannabis.

1977: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat said he would not allow a single inch of Arab land to remain under Israeli occupation.

1987: The Government gave the go-ahead to the Sizewell B nuclear processing plant in Suffolk.

1992: Mauritius broke its links with the British Crown, becoming a fully fledged republic but remaining a member of the Commonwealth.