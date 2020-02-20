🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, February 20🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two passengers of quarantined cruise liner die after contracting coronavirus

Two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan have died after contracting coronavirus.

The two Japanese citizens were in their eighties and had underlying health conditions, according to local media.

News of the deaths come after it was confirmed British nationals who were stranded on the vessel will be flown home on an evacuation flight tomorrow.

Nine killed in gun attacks on two shisha bars in Germany

Nine people have been killed and several others have been injured in gun attacks on two shisha bars in Germany.

A man suspected of the fatal shootings was found dead at his home hours after bloodbath in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt, last night.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the aftermath of the shootings at two different locations.

The motive of the attacks were not immediately clear.

Corbyn slams PM for ‘refusing’ to visit flood-hit communities

Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at Boris Johnson for “refusing” to visit flood-hit communities in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

The out going Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of showing his “true colours” by letting residents down.

Dennis has left more than 1,000 homes and businesses flooded across the UK.

However, the Conservatives dismissed Mr Corbyn’s comments as an unhelpful attempt to “politicise the floods”.

Bloomberg under fire in Democrat debate debut

Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire during his first Democratic presidential debate last night.

His rivals leapt to attack him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump and criticised his record on race and history of sexist comments.

Mr Bloomberg seemed nervous and hesitant as he made his debut in what was a heated Democratic debate.

The candidate was accused of trying to buy his way into the White House and saying his record as mayor and a businessman would lead the party to defeat.

Eilish: No Time To Die so good I fought off jet lag to finish watching

Billie Eilish has revealed she enjoyed the upcoming James Bond film so much she fought through jet lag to finish it.

The 18-year-old pop star recorded the theme song for No Time To Die, becoming the youngest ever artist to perform a 007 title track.

Brit Award winner Eilish revealed she secretly flew to London from LA in December and after landing was immediately whisked away to watch the film.

On this day…

1547: Coronation of nine-year-old Edward VI, only son of Henry VIII and Jane Seymour.

1653: Admiral Robert Blake defeated the Dutch fleet under Van Tromp off Portsmouth.

1938: Anthony Eden resigned as British Foreign Secretary, in protest over prime minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement policy.

1947: Lord Louis Mountbatten was appointed the last Viceroy of India – the same day the Government announced the British would leave India by June 1948.

1962: Astronaut John Glenn became the first American in orbit when he circled the Earth three times in the Mercury capsule Friendship 7.

1978: A judge indicted Isabel Peron, ex-president of Argentina, for fraudulent use of £8 million from a state-run charity.

1985: Contraceptives were first sold in the Irish Republic.