🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, April 2🔥

BA in talks over suspending 36,000 staff as it battles to survive coronavirus pandemic

British Airways could suspend about 36,000 staff as it battles to survive the coronavirus pandemic, it has emerged.

A broad deal has reportedly been reached between the airline and Unite union which includes temporarily cutting 80 per cent of cabin crew, ground and head office staff.

Talks on the possible agreement are still ongoing, a BA spokesperson told the Standard on Thursday morning.

While tens of thousands would be affected, the BBC reported that no one is expected to be made redundant as part of the deal.

Covid-19 patients less likely to survive could have ventilators taken away

Doctors could be forced to withdraw life-saving treatment from coronavirus patients in favour of giving it to others more likely to survive should hospitals become overwhelmed.

The British Medical Association’s (BMA) latest ethics advice said health professionals may need to make “grave decisions” as the crisis continues to stretch supplies of vital equipment.

The document warns that decisions around rationing scarce resources such as ventilators could determine whether large numbers of patients will receive treatment or not.

Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Fountains Of Wayne singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The musician had been in hospital in New York fighting Covid-19 and was on a ventilator, according to Variety.

Trump resists calls to order nationwide lockdown

US President Donald Trump is resisting calls to order a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

His refusal comes despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease.

US states are increasingly implementing their own shutdown orders.

Speaking last night, Mr Trump also said arrangements had been made to evacuate British passengers on two cruise ships set to soon dock in Florida after being hit by the coronavirus.

Four people have died aboard the cruise ship Zaandam, including 75-year-old British man John Carter, whose widow has been isolated on board since his death.

Britain will be hotter than Portugal and Greece this weekend as temperatures soar

Britain will be hotter than Portugal and Greece this weekend as the mercury is set to soar to 20C.

Forecasters said that after a cooler few days with temperatures averaging between 9 and 11C, it will start to feel much warmer by the end of the week – particularly in the east.

The west could see “scattered clouds” and the north west may face more drizzle but temperatures in these areas will also heat up, the Met Office has said.

It comes as Brits have been enjoying every ray of sunshine they see while isolating at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On this day…

1792: The Mint of the United States was established, striking its first silver dollars.

1801: Nelson put a telescope to his blind eye at the Battle of Copenhagen and thus ignored the command to cease fighting. He continued the action until the pro-French Danish fleet was totally subdued.

1873: British trains were fitted with toilets – but only in sleeping cars.

1877: The first human cannonball act was performed at London’s Amphitheatre, when acrobatic Lady Zazal was shot by elastic springs into a safety net.

1947: The Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst was formed.

1954: Britain’s first TV soap opera, The Grove Family (named after Lime Grove Studios), was transmitted.

1977: Charlotte Brew on Barony Fort became the first woman to ride in a Grand National. Her mount refused at the 27th fence. The winner was Red Rum, scoring his third win, the only horse ever to do so.

1982: Argentinian forces invaded and occupied the British Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.