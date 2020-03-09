🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, March 9🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Cobra committee to decide if UK should move to delay phase of Coronavirus battle plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting of senior ministers today to discuss the UK’s response to the coronavirus crisis following the third death linked to the illness.

Public Health England confirmed on Sunday evening that a man in his 60s with underlying health problems died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

It came on the day that confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278, after more than 23,500 people had been tested.

The committee will assess whether the UK should officially move from the “contain” to the “delay” phase of the Government’s battle plan to deal with coronavirus.

Man ‘brandishing knives’ shot dead by police

A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on Sunday noticed the man acting suspiciously and he then produced two knives when challenged.

The Met said it was not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

Another deluge on way for flooded communities

Parts of flood-hit Wales have been warned to brace for a further drenching, with three weeks worth of rain forecast to fall in just two days.

A yellow weather warning is in place across a swathe of the country, with up to 90mm of rainfall due over Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office warned it was likely to lead to further flooding.

A similar warning is in place for the north of England, including the cities of Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield, with a projected 50mm of rain – which is a little under half the monthly average for March – due to fall.

Asian stock markets and oil prices take a tumble

Asian stock markets have fallen sharply reflecting a downturn in global oil prices.

There are fears a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak might be awash in too much oil as the price of US crude fell 26 per cent.

On Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark tumbled 6.2 per cent, while Sydney fell 6.1 per cent, Seoul sank 4.4 per cent and Hong Kong lost 3.9 per cent.

US crude fell 26 per cent per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude, used for international pricing, dropped 25 per cent to £25.92 per barrel.

‘I hope you didn’t mind me hugging Meghan’ schoolboy tells Harry

A teenage school boy who hugged the Duchess of Sussex has written to Prince Harry after “cuddling” his wife.

Sixteen-year-old Aker Okoye said he was, quote, “just so overwhelmed and shocked” to meet Meghan when she made a surprise visit to his school in Dagenham on Friday.

In a letter to Harry he wrote: “I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife,” adding: “It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well.”

Harry and Meghan will complete their duties as senior royals later today when they attend the Commonwealth Service with the Queen.

On this day…

1562: Kissing in public was banned in Naples, contravention being punishable by death.

1796: Napoleon married society beauty Josephine de Beauharnais.

1831: The French Foreign Legion was founded by King Louis Philippe, with

headquarters at Sidi-bel-Abbes in Algeria.

1917: Foreign intervention in the Russian Revolution begins as British troops land in Murmansk.

1973: In a referendum boycotted by most Catholics, Northern Ireland voted in favour of staying in the UK by a majority of 90-1.