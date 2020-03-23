🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, March 23🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Calls for a widespread UK lockdown grow

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for social distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister revealed yesterday he will be thinking “very, very actively” about what steps to take if people continue to gather in large numbers in defiance of calls to stay apart.

There was anger among MPs at scenes over the weekend of crowds flocking to parks, markets, beaches and beauty spots.

Two MPs, Conservative Julian Smith and Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, both said they would back measures to force people to comply with the guidance to try to slow the spread of the virus.

McDonald’s and Primark join companies shutting doors

Retail giants including McDonald’s and Primark have become the latest companies announcing full store closures.

Thousands of outlets are pre-empting any decision to only allow food stores and pharmacies to remain open.

McDonald’s will close every one of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland from 7pm today, while Nandos is also one of the latest to announce it is shutting outlets.

Primark confirmed yesterday its 189 UK stores are closing, affecting 37,000 jobs – although employees will be paid in full for the next 14 days.

The John Lewis Partnership is not opening its doors for the first time in its 155-year history, while HMV, Foyles and Waterstones are also closing their high street stores.

Japan’s PM says ‘Olympic postponement could be unavoidable’

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe says a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement.

However Mr Abe did rule out the possibility of a cancellation as he spoke during a parliamentary session.

Seven-year-old girl was ‘stabbed to death by total stranger’

A woman has been questioned after a seven-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a stranger in what police believe to be a random attack in a park.

The suspect, aged 30 and not known to the child’s family, was detained by a member of the public at the scene in Queen’s Park in Bolton.

Police and paramedics were called to the park at 2.30pm yesterday but the girl had suffered what were described as extremely serious injuries and died a short time later.

Giant project to uncover age of Cerne Abbas’ chalk figure

Archaeologists are attempting to determine for the first time the age of the mysterious Cerne Abbas Giant.

The 55-metre naked chalk figure brandishing a giant club overlooks the village of Cerne Abbas in Dorset and its origins are shrouded in mystery.

The first recorded mentions of the the giant dates back to 1694 and now scientists will test soil around the figure to see if they can discover when it was created.

On this day…

1861: London’s first tram cars, drawn by horses, began operating from Bayswater, designed by a Mr Train from New York.

1919: In Italy, fascism became an organised political movement following the founding of Fasci di Combattimento by Benito Mussolini a month earlier.

1921: Donald Campbell, who emulated his father, Sir Malcolm, by breaking land and water-speed records, was born in Horley, Surrey.

1966: The first official meeting for 400 years between the Catholic and the Anglican churches took place in Rome between Pope Paul VI and Dr Ramsey, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

1989: A 1,000-foot diameter asteroid missed the Earth by a mere 400,000 miles.