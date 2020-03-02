🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, March 2🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Johnson: Coronavirus presents ‘significant challenge’ to UK

Boris Johnson will tell today’s emergency Cobra committee meeting coronavirus presents a significant challenge to the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister is chairing the meeting for the first time as he finalises steps ministers will take should the outbreak worsen.

So far 36 people in the UK have been diagnosed with the virus but there have been no deaths.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the meeting, which will include England’s chief medical officer and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, that the NHS and government are well prepared to deal with the virus.

It comes as US officials announced the country had suffered its second coronavirus fatality.

Buttigieg quits bid to be next US president

Early Democratic frontrunner Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race to unseat Donald Trump.

Mr Buttigieg, who surprised many by winning the first caucuses in Iowa, announced at a hastily-convened event in his hometown in Indiana overnight that he was suspending his campaign to be president.

The decision came just over a day before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote for who they want to challenge Mr Trump in November’s election.

Mr Buttigieg has seen Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders overtake him and the 38-year-old did not pick up any delegates in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

North Korea ‘fires two missles’

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from a coastal area on Monday, South Korea’s military has said.

The launches come two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas.

It marks the resumption of weapons demonstrations from Pyongyang.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launches in a statement but could not immediately confirm how far the projectiles flew or whether the weapons were ballistic or rocket artillery.

UK and Britain to begin post-Brexit trade talks

The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union are due to start today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.

David Frost, the Prime Minister’s Europe adviser, and his team of negotiators will travel to Brussels to kick-start the nine-month process of vying to secure a new trade arrangement with the EU.

Both sides published their negotiation mandates last week, revealing that they are at odds over Boris Johnson’s push for a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal, as well as demands over fishing, state subsidies and standards.

Dog’s nose study not to be sniffed at

A scientific study has answered a question on a lot of people’s lips about a lot of dogs’ noses: Why are they so cold?

While it has been widely assumed the phenomenon is related to body temperature regulation, researchers from Sweden and Hungary have now revealed it is because dogs’ noses serve as ultra-sensitive heat detectors.

The study showed a dog’s nose can detect often very faint heat sources, such as the presence of a small mammal, from five feet away.

On this day…

1791: The optical telegraph (semaphore machine) was unveiled in Paris.

1836: Texas was proclaimed a republic, independent of Mexico.

1882: Robert MacLean tried unsuccessfully to assassinate Queen Victoria at Windsor.

1949: The first round-the-world non-stop flight was completed by Captain James Gallagher and his 13-man USAF crew. It took 94 hours, during which the plane, Lucky Lady II, was refuelled four times in flight.

1958: A British team led by Vivian Fuchs completed the first crossing of the Antarctic, covering 2,158 miles from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea in 99 days.

1969: The French-built supersonic airliner Concorde made its maiden flight from Toulouse.

1970: Southern Rhodesia broke away from Britain and became a republic under Ian Smith.

1988: A new political party was born when the Liberals merged with the Social Democrats to form the Social and Liberal Democrats.

1995: Financial dealer Nick Leeson, whose multimillion-pound dealings on the high-risk derivatives market in Singapore bankrupted Barings Bank, was arrested at Frankfurt airport after a week-long manhunt.