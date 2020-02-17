🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, February 17🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Storm Dennis flooding and transport chaos ‘to last for days’

Communities across the UK are still facing days of flooding and travel problems in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Parts of the UK were buffeted with winds of more than 90mph over the weekend, while more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours, leading to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

As of 6am today there were 634 flood alerts and warnings in place across England.

An Environment Agency spokesman said Storm Dennis would continue to bring disruptive weather into early this week.

Louise speaks of heartbreak at Caroline Flack’s death

Louise Redknapp has made an emotional tribute to her friend Caroline Flack.

Ms Flack, the former Love Island presenter, was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, and is suspected of taking her own life.

Ms Redknapp described the 40-year-old as the “kindest” and most “sincere” person she had become friends with in the entertainment industry.

Love Island was cancelled for a second night on Sunday following Ms Flack’s death.

Schools told not to close despite coronavirus scares

Health officials are to tell schools that they do not need to close or send staff and pupils home if there is a suspected case of coronavirus.

Public Health England is expected to issue new guidance to schools on Monday saying that no restrictions or special control measures are needed while tests for Covid-19 are carried out on a suspected case.

It comes as eight of the nine people confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in the UK have been released from hospital.

The number of people infected globally stands at 68,500, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Stern warning over Brexit negotiations from France

France has warned Britain to expect a bruising battle with the EU in the forthcoming negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves le Drian predicted the two sides would “rip each other apart” as they strove for advantage in the talks.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, the close ally of President Emmanuel Macron made clear that Brussels will defend its interests when negotiations begin next month.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have both cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s aim to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of the year when the Brexit transition period runs out.

House prices ‘on verge of new highs’

The average price tag on a home is on the brink of reaching a new record high and now sits just £40 below its previous peak, according to property website Rightmove.

Across Britain, the average asking price stood at £309,399 in February.

Rightmove said there has been a boom in buyer demand as market momentum continues to build ahead of the spring moving season, with a series of new price records likely in the coming months.

On this day…

1818: Karl Christian Ludwig Drais von Sauerbronn patented the ‘draisine’, the forerunner of the bicycle.

1883: A Mr Ashwell, of Herne Hill, London, patented the Vacant/Engaged toilet door sign.

1909: Geronimo, the great Apache leader, died. His real name was Goyathlay, which means “one who yawns”.

1972: Volkswagen broke the record held by the Model T Ford by selling the 15,007,034th production model of the Beetle.