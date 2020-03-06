🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, March 6🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Meghan makes first UK appearance since moving to quit royal family

Meghan Markle last night made her first public appearance in the UK since she and her husband Prince Harry announced they were quitting the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on a confident display as they arrived in pouring rain at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House.

They were there to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

Thursday night’s event was one of just a handful of engagements the couple are undertaking this weekend in the UK before returning to Canada to embark on their new life, ahead of their official departure on March 31.

First UK coronavirus patient to die ‘caught illness in Britain’

The first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus caught the deadly illness in Britain, it is believed.

Reported to be a woman in her 70s, they had underlying health conditions and had been “in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons,” health officials said.

The patient was admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday and was diagnosed.

The death came on a day the number of UK cases of Covid-19 surged to 116 – more than double the total 48 hours earlier.

Patel allies say ‘she never crossed a line’ amid bullying claims

Priti Patel has been defended as a “tough, assertive” leader who has “never crossed a line” by nearly 100 allies, as she faces a series of bullying claims.

The Home Secretary is facing allegations over her treatment of officials in three separate Government departments during her ministerial career.

But in a letter to the Telegraph today, more than 90 people including former Charity Commission chief William Shawcross and Conservative election guru Sir Lynton Crosby came to her defence.

They said she is “right to ask tough questions” of officials, adding: “We do not recognise the picture that has been painted of her this week.

Brexit preparations cost taxpayer more than £40bn

Brexit cost the taxpayer more than £4 billion in additional government costs, the Whitehall spending watchdog has found.

The National Audit Office said that between the EU referendum in June 2016 and March 31 this year, government departments will have spent at least £4.4 billion,

A total of £6.3 billion was allocated by the Treasury to prepare for Britain’s departure from the bloc at the end of January, the official figures showed.

The preparation included planning for both “deal” and “no deal” scenarios.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘postpone wedding over coronavirus fears’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding in Japan due to fears over the coronavirus.

The celebrity couple, who have just revealed they are expecting their first child, were said to be set to celebrate the big day later this year.

But the plans have now been paused due to worries over the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, and insider told People magazine.

On this day…

1836: The Alamo fell to Mexican forces under Santa Anna. Legendary frontiersmen Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie both died in the 12-day battle.

1890: An ornithologist released 100 starlings in New York’s Central Park as a memorial to Shakespeare. The starling is now America’s worst bird pest.

1899: Chemist Felix Hoffmann patented the world’s most famous pain-relief drug, aspirin.

1926: The Shakespeare Memorial Theatre at Stratford-upon-Avon was engulfed by flames, leaving only a blackened shell.

1930: Clarence Birdseye marketed the first frozen foods in Massachusetts.

1944: US planes from bases in Britain began daylight bombing raids on Berlin.

1988: Three IRA terrorists were shot dead by SAS soldiers in Gibraltar.

1997: A gunman stole Tete de Femme, a million-dollar Picasso portrait, from a London gallery. The painting was recovered a week later.