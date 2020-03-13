The latest headlines in your inbox

PM faces questions over UK’s coronavirus response

Boris Johnson is facing questions over the UK’s response to coronavirus after he stopped short of taking more drastic measures like elsewhere in Europe.

He moved the country into a new phase of tackling the illness, telling people with even mild symptoms – a new, persistent cough or fever – to self-isolate for seven days.

But the Prime Minister stopped short of banning large gatherings and closing schools like in neighbouring countries.

Among the critics was former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said this aspect of the approach were “concerning”.

In sport, the Premier League is to hold an emergency football meeting after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive.

Meanwhile, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire has tested positive for coronavirus and both are self-isolating.

US launches retaliation strikes in Iraq after rocket attack kills three

The US has launched air strikes in Iraq in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed three people including a British servicewoman.

The response targeted the Iranian-backed militia believed to be responsible for in Iraq that killed Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon and two others.

Two US servicemen were also killed when dozen missiles were fired at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad on Wednesday.

A US official said multiple strikes targeted Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities inside Iraq in response.

Police waited three years before acting on damning Operation Midland review – watchdog

The Metropolitan Police waited three years before acting on a damning review of the disastrous probe into false claims of a VIP Westminster paedophile ring, a watchdog has found.

Inspectors found force bosses were concerned with “restricting access” to the 2016 report, which identified 43 police failings.

A detective described the fallout of the botched Operation Midland investigation as “one of the most secret learning experiences the Met has had”.

Wet and wild weekend ahead as heavy rain and strong winds sweep in

Britons are braced for a weekend of wet and wild weather as powerful winds and a band of heavy rain sweeps in.

Downpours will blight much of the country from Saturday night, with strong gales of up to 50mph also expected to cause trouble.

Forecasters said today’s outlook was far less severe and will remain dry in most parts as temperatures reach highs of about 13C in London.

But the wind will pick up and downpours are to come as the weekend arrives, with the possibility of a fresh weather warning being issued.

Most unusual items found washed up on beaches revealed

Russian bug spray, a council bin and the remains of a 1980s picnic are among the most unusual items found washed up on beaches cared for by the National Trust.

The charity has unveiled the 20 oddest objects found on its shores – which include a working Canadian research buoy, tiny plastic soldiers and thousands of neon pink detergent bottles – to shine a spotlight on marine pollution.

The problem continues to blight UK beaches despite growing public awareness of issues such as single-use plastics ending up in the seas, the charity said.

On this day…

1781: Astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus.

1894: The first professional striptease took place at the Divan Fayonau Music Hall in Paris. Le Coucher d’Yvette, as the act was billed, showed a girl undressing to go to bed.

1900: British forces under General Roberts captured Bloemfontein in the second Anglo-Boer War.

1927: The lance ceased to be an official weapon in the British Army.

1928: The St Francis Dam near Los Angeles burst, flooding the countryside and killing around 450 people.

1935: The driving test was introduced in Britain. It was voluntary at this stage, becoming compulsory in June.

1938: Hitler invaded Austria, which was made a German Reich province named Ostmark.

1947: The Government announced a mid-week ban on sport to try to boost productivity.

1963: Chinese leader Mao Tse-Tung invited Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev for talks to try to heal relations.

1985: Russian leader Konstantin Chernenko was buried in Red Square as Mikhail Gorbachev became the youngest member of the ruling Politburo at 54.

1996: Day of the Dunblane Massacre, when lone gunman Thomas Hamilton shot dead 16 children and their teacher in the local primary school before turning the gun on himself.