🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, February 21🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Grace Millane’s killer sentenced to at least 17 years in jail

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

The 28-year-old man strangled Miss Millane to death in New Zealand on the night of 1 December 2018, the eve of her 22nd birthday.

He will spend at least 17 years behind bars for her murder after being sentenced at Auckland High Court this morning.

The man killed her in his hotel room before burying her body in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Auckland.

Miss Millane’s mother Gillian, speaking to the court via a video-link, confronted her daughter’s killer, saying: “She died terrified and alone in a room with you.”

Worshippers praised for bravery after knife horror at London mosque

Worshippers at a central London mosque have been praised for their bravery following a horror knife attack during afternoon prayers.

A man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murderer after a man in his 70s was found with stab wounds at the mosque, near Regent’s Park, yesterday.

Witnesses described how the congregation was settling down to pray when the suspect launched a “vicious attack” on the muezzin – who makes the call to prayer.

Members of the congregation restrained the attacker until police and emergency services arrived, said Ayaz Ahmad, adviser to the mosque.

Brits stranded on virus-hit ship to be flown home today

Dozens of Britons who have been trapped on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan are today set to fly home.

Around 70 people who have been held in quarantine on the Diamond Princess are due to land at base near Salisbury, Wiltshire, in the early hours of tomorrow.

The vessel was carrying more than 3,700 people in early February when 10 passengers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain of the disease.

Vigils held across Germany after Neo-Nazi gunman kills nine

Vigils have been taking place across Germany after a Neo-Nazi gunman killed nine people in Hanau.

A number of events held for the victims of the terrorist attack, which took place on Wednesday, turned into anti-racist protests.

Thousands of people carrying banners with slogans such as “everyone together against right-wing terror” took to the streets last night to denounce xenophobia.

June Brown says she’s quit EastEnders ‘for good’

EastEnders actress June Brown has quit after 35 years of playing the chain-smoking Albert Square mainstay Dot Cotton.

The 93-year-old star, whose stint on the soap began in 1985, said she has left the show “for good”.

Her character had not featured since an episode last month, when Dot left a voicemail for Sonia Fowler, saying she had moved to Ireland.

On this day…

1437: James I, King of Scotland, was assassinated by a group of dissident nobles led by Sir Robert Graham.

1595: Robert Southwell, English poet and Jesuit martyr, was hanged, drawn and quartered at Tyburn.

1613: Michael Romanov was elected Tsar of Russia, founding the house of Romanov which ruled until the revolution in March 1917.

1849: Britain annexed the Punjab at the end of the Second Sikh War.

1858: The first electric burglar alarm was installed by Edwin T Holmes of Boston, Massachusetts.

1949: A Woman To Remember, one of the first television soap operas, began in the United States.

1952: Identity cards were abolished in Britain.

1965: Malcolm X was shot dead while addressing a meeting in New York.

1988: The grave of Boadicea, the warrior queen who fought the Romans almost 2,000 years ago, was located by archaeologists under Platform 8 at King’s Cross railway station.