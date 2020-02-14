🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, February 14🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

PM to chair first Cabinet after dramatic reshuffle

Boris Johnson is set to chair the first meeting of his new-look Cabinet after a dramatic reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid quit as chancellor.

Several senior heads rolled as the Prime Minister recast his top ministerial team yesterday.

Mr Javid had been ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10.

But the MP chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Mr Johnson’s shake-up.

Harry and Meghan ‘axing 15 UK staff and closing Palace office’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly axing up to 15 UK staff members and closing their Buckingham Palace office.

Harry and Meghan are said to have told their team in person after announcing their decision to step down as senior royals.

The Sussexes are now living in Canada with their baby son Archie as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy.

Mum ‘terrified’ as baby tested for coronavirus

A mother whose baby was treated by a doctor with coronavirus has told how has been left “terrified” as she anxiously waits to hear if he has the deadly illness.

Stephanie Adlam said her eight-month-old son developed symptoms of the virus after being treated by a doctor who was infected in West Sussex.

He was admitted to Worthing Hospital on February 2 for an internal bleed on his leg after knocking it while playing.

During his stay he came into contact with one of two GP who were later found to have coronavirus and he and his mother have since been tested.

The results are due back today.

Storm Dennis flood threat raised as more warnings issued

Storm Dennis has sparked yet more warnings as its heavy rains are set to bring flooding severe enough to pose a “danger to life” this weekend.

Four amber alerts have been issued across Saturday and Sunday as Britain braces for strong winds and downpours.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-2020 season will hit the country from tomorrow morning.

Severe conditions are likely to bring flooding to homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office warned.

Billie Eilish releases James Bond theme song

Billie Eilish has released her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old pop sensation is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond title track.

She joins an illustrious list of performers including Adele, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

No Time To Die, which is just over four minutes in length, features heavy use of the piano as well as Eilish’s signature ghost-like whisper.

On this day…

Circa 270: St Valentine was thought to have been martyred by Roman Emperor Claudius II.

1779: Captain James Cook, British explorer, was murdered by natives in Hawaii.

1822: Britain’s postal services had to employ extra sorters as the fashion of sending messages to loved ones on this day continued to grow in popularity.

1895: The Importance Of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde had its premiere in London.

1929: The St Valentine’s Day Massacre took place in a Chicago warehouse. Seven members of Bugs Moran’s gang were gunned down, probably by mobsters from Al Capone’s outfit.

1946: The Bank of England was nationalised.

1984: Britain’s Torvill and Dean skated their way to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, getting maximum points for artistic expression.

2013: Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was arrested on suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was shot dead at his home.