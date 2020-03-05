🔥Your guide to what's hot in wellness this March🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

We’re in the middle of a coronavirus crisis and many of us are understandably starting to feel a little bit anxious.

For now at least, it’s pretty much business as usual. In need of a distraction?

From retail therapy (thanks to some v.cool new athleisure drops) to free fitness classes, or if you prefer to stay at home, a new platform that will give you personal yoga classes virtually through the telly, we’ve got you covered with the hottest launches in wellness right now.

P.E. Nation x H&M

Cool girls, assemble! H&M has dopped a collaboration with P.E. Nation aka Australia’s freshest activewear label which perfectly merges street style with gym appropriate garms, and the result will seriously up your workout style.

The collection features cycling shorts, track pants, logo’d crop tops, long white sports socks, bum bags and swimwear, all made using sustainable fabrics like organic cotton and recycled polyester in a colour palette of blacks, whites with pops of mint green, neon pink and bright orange.

Shop it here

HelloYoga

If the current coronavirus situation has put you off going to the gym, it might be time to take your workouts in-house. HelloYoga is a clever new platform which gives you live one-to-one yoga classes in the comfort of your own home. It’ll connect you with top instructors around the world who will teach 25- or 55-minute sessions of yin, ashtanga, hatha, vinyasa or freeflow yoga, tailoring each class to your needs and ability – and all you need is is 3x3m space, a yoga mat and WiFi.

Prices are based on a subscription model and start from £39 for two sessions sign up here.

Gymshark x Gymbox

Gymshark x Gymbox pop up

The hugely popular activewear brand is currently hosting it’s longest ever pop-up in London this March and it’s partnered with Gymbox to offer customers free daily HIIT workouts so you can get your burpees in between stocking up on your favourite workout gear.

Each week classes are themed around the latest product drops and will feature Metcon HIIT, Caveman & Neandergals circuits and dynamic flow training with Rolling with my Yogis. There are 20 spaces per class and two classes run per day until March 16.

19/20 Long Acre, WC2E 9LD, book classes online here

House of Wisdom

In search of some inner zen? You’ll be pleased to hear there’s a new wellness studio opening its doors in the heart of London on Euston Road this month which will play host to daily talks and workshops aimed at “helping you deconstruct limiting beliefs and reconnect to your inner power,” as well as mantra and breathing meditation classes, Sattva and Kundalini yoga and sound healing.

350 Euston Road, Regent’s Place, London, NW1 3AX, ​houseofwisdomstudio.com

New Adidas SL20

In need of some Marathon motivation? Meet the SL20, Adidas’ newest running shoe (£100, pictured above), designed to up your speed game, with the help of a Lightstrike ​midsole made for explosive movements, meanwhile the three-stripe design is inspired by Japanese calligraphy to give them an extra snappy look.

Put them into action at one of the new Adidas city runs series which comprises four major close-road running events taking place at locations across the city including Shoreditch, Fulham and Islington. Dates in April, July, September and November have just been announced, sign up here adidascityruns.com.

Sweaty Betty x Fearne Cotton

Sweaty Betty has teamed up with Fearne Cotton to launch a 10-piece limited edition collection, and it’ll give you all of the happy vibes with colourful prints in comfy cotton material that you’ll want to chill in well beyond the yoga studio. The range includes an International Women’s Day t-shirt, £10 from the sale of which will be donated to mental health charity Mind, as well as a very cool pink tracksuit.

Shop the collection (from £35) now

triyoga

In celebration of its 20th year encouraging the capital to say namaste, between March 14-28 triyoga is offering new students a completely free yoga class. The studio offers a wide variety of yoga practices, including jivamukti, yoga nidra and yin, as well as holistic treatments such as craniosacral therapy.

Claim the free class at any of triyoga’s London locations (Shoreditch, Soho, Camden, Ealing and Chelsea) by entering the code triyogais20 when booking a class.

triyoga.co.uk

Digme Live

Fitness studio Digme will hold its third Digme Live, on March 28 at Fabric in Farringdon, combining spinning and clubbing for the ultimate endorphin rush.

The party on a bike will bring together 120 riders, who will clip in and ride to the deep beats of Fabric’s sound system and light show, for extra sensory stimulation. Tickets include a 60-minute spin, followed by post-workout smoothies and complimentary drinks in the private bar with a DJ.

There are sessions at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm and tickets cost from £42 book online here

Neom Organics

Struggling with shut-eye? Wellness brand Neom has launched a new sleep fragrance, Bedtime Hero, which has been specifically formulated for anyone not keen on lavender, 30 per cent of us, according to the brand. Instead, the range is blended with 11 essential oils including chamomile, ylang ylang and cedarwood, and the collection features a candle (£46), pillow mist (£20), body butter (36), bath foam (£22) and essential oil blend (£20), to perfectly prep your body and mind for the land of nod.

neomorganics.com

Barry’s Face Yourself Challenge

The annual challenge from HIIT workout specialists Barry’s is back. The task? Complete 10 of their 45-minute, super high intensity cardio classes within 30 days and you’ll win a Barry’s beanie, complete 20 and you’ll get your hands on a Barry’s hoodie. For every finisher, Barry’s will donate to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as GLSEN, a charity which works to ensure that LGBTQ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment.

Anyone that signs up gets complimentary access to the Calm app for the duration of the challenge, too – because tests of physical endurance like this one require considerable mental strength.

Until March 20; sign up here