🔥Your guide to what's chic (and what's not) for fashion week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

CHIC

UP AND AWAY

Balloons are a thing. Enter the new Levi’s ‘balloon’ jean shape and Loewe’s latest arm candy, the Balloon. See?

Loewe Balloon Bag

YEEEEEE-HAW!

In his fuchsia Versace cowboy hat, Lil Nas X has reclaimed the Stetson from old white rockers and made it as relevant as a Jordan Peele short about the MAGA cap. Oh, and there’s Diplo, too.

Lil Nas X (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Le Jaffa Cake?

Everyone knows how easy it is to wolf down an entire box of Jaffa Cakes in 10 minutes. But they’re not très stylish. The answer? French Jaffa Cakes, natch. Nope, not ‘Le Jaffa Cake’, but ‘Pim’s’ by Lu. Génial.

Faux content

Let your social platform take care of your status anxiety. Search via location or hashtag on Insta, rip off someone else’s stuff and post on your own feed. Voila!

The dude (with sign) abides

Elliot Tebele is the icon we all deserve. The founder of meme company Jerry Media’s account @dudewithsign (four million and counting) is the shareable voice of reason amid a swamp of turgid content.

‘You Chalamet-ed it’

You’re late to the bar but that’s because you’re trying something new. Usually, your attire is conservative. Tonight, you’re rocking a lavender-hued Dior jacket and Post Malone-designed limited edition Crocs and looking rather Timothée Chalamet. Incongruous, but it works. Bro, you totally Chalamet-ed it.

Timothée Chalamet (Getty Images)

ROOTED & BOOTED

Cancel that appointment! Roots are unapologetically in, as seen on Margot Robbie and new icon of everything, Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish (Getty Images for Universal Music)

EU BLUE

Forget Brexit, deep royal blue is the colour of the season according to Balenciaga, which turned its show venue into a lookalike of the European Parliament.

Balenciaga show finale

TRAGIQUE

Post-partum company

If you thought the world doesn’t need more doulas, then LA’s swathe of doula-preneurs launching everything from start-ups to bath salts probably isn’t for you.

Franken-sneakers

Find the coolest, hypeiest person in your work environment. Now look down and try to categorise what is on their feet. It has a Birkenstock upper, a heavy Timberland base, the look of a neoprene training sock, finished off with reclaimed crampons from Shackleton’s old expedition boots. WTAF?

The latest in sneaker fashion (Shutterstock)

MERCHING FOR A CAUSE

We understand that the profits are going to Australian bushfire relief, but making more T-shirts with pictures of koala bears isn’t exactly environmentally friendly, no?

FORENAMES

Who needs them? It’s all about surnames now — see hot model-of-the-moment (Sofia) Steinberg.

Steinberg

Eerie algorithmic apocalypse

You go home, you watch the terrifying news about the spread of coronavirus, then you go upstairs and see Netflix has just launched a documentary series called… Pandemic. Opportunism or scaremongering?

Message zombie resting face

People — work colleagues or otherwise — can currently contact you on: Gmail, Insta DMs, Insta comments, Twitter, Twitter DMs, WhatsApp, SMS, Slack… Enough. It takes an entire day just to clear/respond/ignore the unread messages. Your face feels drained, your eyes glassy, your teeth gritted.

Tupper-shamed

It’s full of lovingly prepped organic radicchio, quinoa and avocado. Then, your pathetic line manager stands up and loudly mocks your rain puddle grey Tupperware. Devastating.