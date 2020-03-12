The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The way the city interacts is changing rapidly. There are 460 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain, eight people have died, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has now officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic, meaning it has spread to more than 100 countries (Public Health England’s Covid-19 tracker provides a helpful map of the disease’s spread in the UK). We are prepped to enter a “delay” phase to slow transmission of the virus to avoid overloading the NHS, and are told we are feasibly two weeks behind Italy. But how does it affect everyday life in the capital? We asked the experts.

Is washing my hands going to slow down the spread of the coronavirus?

Yes. Hot water, soap and — crucially —comprehensively scrubbing for 20 seconds is enough to kill the virus pathogen. Even if you’ve touched an infected surface at some point in the past few hours, soap and water is sufficient to eradicate it (just don’t touch your mouth or face). It’s one of many gentle “nudges” to influence public behaviour that an independent contractor, the Behavioural Insights Team, advise the UK government on.

Do I have to sing Happy Birthday while I wash my hands?

If you don’t fancy serenading your own fake birthday, website Wash Your Lyrics matches up an equivalent 20-second length of lyrics from pop songs. “But [singing Happy Birthday] is a good mnemonic”, says David Comerford, a professor of behavioural economics at the University of Stirling. “It’s a catchy way for people to learn the right thing to do. People are more responsive to new social norms when they’re convinced everyone else is practising them too.”

But I touch my face and mouth all the time

We all do. A 2015 study found that on average medical students touched their face 23 times per hour while awake. Mucous membranes, however, are the most expedient pathway into the body for a virus — so it’s a habit that must be broken. Try using a tissue if you need to scratch your nose or rub your eyes . One study has found women touched their faces far less when they wore cosmetics. Try keeping your hands below waist level at all times — or attempt “urge surfing”, says Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist at The Chelsea Psychology Clinic — essentially, resist the itch. “Most urges ‘peak’ at some point, but if we haven’t acted after a couple of minutes, the urge will subside,” she says.

Should I apply hand gel before or after I touch a door knob?

Frankly, it doesn’t matter — wash your hands before you can touch your face or mouth instead. Outside clinical settings, virucidal gel is less effective than soap and water. “Indeed, low-quality hand gels can simply ‘bake in’ whatever’s on the surface of your hands as you’re not washing it off,” says Jim McManus, who is Director of Public Health for Hertfordshire.

I’m scared to touch doorbells and switches. They’re panic buttons Use your knuckles, says McManus — you’re less likely to put these in your mouth (unless you’re decidedly odd). “We have to get in the psychological mindset to practise key behaviours to limit the spread of this virus,” he says.

Is there a precise measure for social distancing?

The WHO currently advises that you should maintain at least one metre — approximately the length of your arm — between yourself and anyone coughing and sneezing. Although in Italy, where the public have been instructed to stay indoors to combat their current outbreak, this has been revised up to two metres even in a well-ventilated space.

What about a cautious, yet friendly, way to say hello?

The handshake is out. Touching elbows has been mooted by Public Health England, and there is of course the so-called “Wuhan Shake” — touching shod feet with another. “I’m going contactless,” says Myka Meier, an etiquette expert, who has made a series of public-service announcement videos to answer the public’s social concerns. She offers the “Stop, Drop and Nod” (keeping your hands behind your back) and the “Grasp and Greet” (which involves keeping your hands clasped together in front of you).

Do I need to clean my phone?

Viruses live longer on non-porous surfaces such as metals and plastics — so phones and keyboards are danger zones. Yet, cleaning your smartphone with an abrasive cleaner will damage its screen coating. Apple advises using a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox disinfecting wipes, to gently wipe keyboards, phones and other hard services.

Some London transport users are opting to wear masks (PA)

Should I be wearing a protective facemask?

If you test positive for coronavirus, these are a good way to prevent spreading it through yourself, but that’s about it. Dr Jake Dunning, head of emerging infections and zoonoses (infections transmitted to humans from lower vertebrates) at Public Health England, says “there is very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside clinical settings.” They must be worn correctly, changed frequently, disposed of safely and used in combination with good hygiene behaviour in order for them to be effective. Research also shows “compliance with these recommended behaviours” — the good hygiene — “reduces over time when wearing facemasks for prolonged periods”.

A woman wears a face mask on the tube (AFP via Getty Images)

Do I need to worry about my lunchtime BLT sandwich?

“Food is only likely to be a risk if it has come into contact with an infected human”, says Martin Hibberd, Professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “Food hygienically prepared would be safe.”

What about ordering a coffee?

Pret has introduced a policy of half-hour sanitising of “high-touch” surfaces in front of house areas, in addition to the existing half hour of sanitising for all food contact surfaces and Starbucks is pausing the use of personal cups. But all systems can fail. “Companies food delivery services should be capable of meeting the challenge, but they should be perfect anyway, and that’s not always the case”, says Tim Lang, Professor of Food Policy at City University. “If you’re really worried, make our own lunch”.

Contactless or bank notes?

People should avoid using banknotes to prevent transmissions of the virus, the WHO has said, and switch to contactless if possible.

Need I fear the train and the bus?

Using public transport definitely increases likelihood of coming into contact with lots of people, thereby increasing chances of transmissibility. TFL has introduced an enhanced cleaning regime across the London network, with daily disenfections. Certainly, those sneezing or coughing should be avoided says Hibberd, and you should wash your hands after touching surfaces before touching your face. But “where extensive contact tracing has been carried out, it seems that most casual encounters (such as on a bus) have not resulted in transmissions”, he says. “Mostly transmission seems to be associating with sharing a home or prolonged close contact.”

What about walking or cycling?

Walking and cycling get you moving, as we know. “This helps move our lymphatic fluid around the body”, says Dr Jenna Macciochi, an immunologist at the University of Sussex. “Think of this like our immune cells superhighways, enabling our immune cells to perform better surveillance”, she adds. “And while you are out walking and cycling, you are less likely to come into close contact with infected people.”

How can I supercharge my immune system?

Have more sex. Obviously, not with someone who is coughing and spluttering. But there’s a link between how often you have sex and how strong your immune system is, researchers say. A study in Pennsylvania found students who had sex once or twice a week had higher levels of an illness-fighting substance in their bodies (Immunoglobulin A (IgA) was 30 per cent higher).

So, I should do more dating?

Up to you. On the one hand, Tinder is encouraging its users to prioritise their health over forming new connections and “having fun” amid fears about coronavirus. “It’s less of the handshaking, touching and kissing,” says John Oxford, Emeritus Professor of virology at Queen Mary University London, who believes the virus’s weakness lies in reducing “transmission events” where it can be spread by contact. Or you can keep calm and carry on. Last week, Hinge tweeted that singles should wash their hands before stealing a date’s fries.

Washing hands and any produce you handle

Do I need to worry about fruit and veg at the supermarket?

“The surface of fruit and vegetables would be no different from any other surface with regards to survival of the virus and so the same precautions should be taken”, says Pofessor Neil Boonham, Chair of Applied Crop Science at Newcastle University. Washing hands and washing produce would be prudent regardless of whether you’re buying produce packaged or loose.”

Food is only likely to be a risk if it has come into contact with an infected human

Self-service or checkout?

Using a machine in theory reduces the likelihood of person-to-person transmission. But it depends on whether you’re confident that the machine is being cleaned. It’s a surface, after all.

Should I avoid the gym?

Work out outside where possible. Virgin Active, for instance, is asking all Group Exercise instructors to avoid contact during classes which includes correcting form with physical touch and high-fiving. But also — do what makes you happy. Studies have repeatedly shown stress, isolation and anxiety are detrimental to the immune system.