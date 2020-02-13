🔥Your cheat sheet to London Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Free events you can actually get into

Installation station

Transporting its carbon-neutral workshop from Somerset to Bond Street, join Mulberry for three days of craft workshops, live music and installations. Bring your old Mulberry bag to swap as part of the brand’s new exchange programme. 50 New Bond St, Mayfair, W1

Pop-up here

Gaga for Gucci? Head to the brand’s two-week pop-up in Selfridges that will be filled with disco balls and its hologram Psychedelic collection. 400 Oxford St, W1

Cocktail o’clock

Whisper ‘LFW’ on making a reservation at Bourne & Hollingworth’s rooftop Garden Bar to score a free cocktail. We’ll take the rhubarb Negroni. 10th Floor, 27-31 Charing Cross Road, WC2

Bourne & Hollingworth’s rooftop Garden Bar

Fash chat

Head to the Whitechapel Gallery to watch the designer Osman Yousefzada’s short film on fast fashion and concepts of beauty and book ahead for the accompanying free panel discussion on Sunday between the designer and BBC’s Lucy Siegle and V&A’s Oriole Cullen. 77-82 Whitechapel High St, Shadwell, E1

Get noticed by street-style snappers – by Jason Lloyd Evans

The pavement is your catwalk, baby

Though stepping out of a limo looks glam, everyone wants that walking shot with the wind in your hair. Get your driver to drop you off a little way from the show so you can hit your stride before the flashbulb greeting.

Peacocking was a thing, but it is over

You don’t have to be super bright and flamboyant — sometimes the subtle looks are the ones that really stand out.

Try subtle to stand out among the street style set

Stay ahead of the curve

Trainers and sportswear have been big for the past few years, so this season wear tailoring to go against the grain. If you are part of the vanguard of a new style movement then you’ll stand a better chance of being snapped. Be individual and bring your A-game.

Street style is about personal expression

Not a head-to-toe catwalk look. Put your own spin on things and mix textures and high and low fashion for best effect.

Don’t travel in big packs

The girl gang is a staple of LFW but rows of four or more is too much and looks busy.

EYE SPY WITH MY FASHION EYE

Pull out this LFW bingo board when boredom strikes outside the shows. By @skipdin

The anonymous intern’s guide

Reader, I blagged my way into a London Fashion Week show. Sure, I was dressing models backstage for ‘work experience’, not sitting in the front row. Still, they say the magic happens behind the scenes. Here’s other ways to get involved if your invitation got lost in the post:

• Forget getting through the front door unless you’ve got a ticket, but scoring some work experience will get you backstage. Intern dressing models with brands or On|Off and London Fashion Scout, assist a hair crew or offer your organisation services to PR agencies.

• If it’s A-listers you want a glimpse of, join the crowd at Tate Modern for the TommyNow show on Sunday to spot Lewis Hamilton and pals or do some Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof spying outside 180 The Strand.

• Got an interesting lewk? Street casting has taken off at a clutch of brands, including Ashley Williams. Note: never pay to attend a casting.

• Join the melee inside 180 The Strand through a job making coffee with Lavazza, or handing out Propercorn and — drumroll please — copies of ES Magazine.

How to speak Spring Summer 2020

‘Nice pose, who’s your movement director?’

‘Is streetwear over? Discuss’

‘I spent the weekend grouting my bathroom. Tiles are so Prada RN’

‘Is your jumper carbon neutral?’

‘My outfit? Bag is Bottega, shoes are Bottega, bodysuit is Bottega’

How to dress like a fashion editor (on a budget) by Rachael Dove

THE TRENCH

The fashion editor equivalent of a superhero cape. UNIQLO trench, £79.99

The Uniqlo trench

THE MINISCULE BAG

Is it Jacquemus? No it’s Topshop.

The Topshop bag

THE FRONT ROW SUNGLASSES

Never take these babies off and you’ll blend right in. Mango sunglasses, £17.99

The Mango sunglasses

THE BLACK POLO NECK

Frowers wear them like tights — under pretty much everything. Ninety Percent £35, at net-a- porter.com

The Ninety Percent polo neck

THE UGLY BOOT

Theirs are from Bottega, but Zara will do. ZARA boots, £29.99

The Zara boot

THE GOLD HOOPS

What’s even more chic is that these hoops are vintage. Susan Caplan vintage hoops, £20

The Susan Caplan earrings

Inbetweeners

Time to fill? This is what the fashion pack does in-between shows… by Rose Beer

5 MINS

If you’re not mingling with London’s fash-huns you’re probably out with Milan’s so take to the nearest bench and complete your Duolingo module for the day. ‘Prego.’ Free (duolingo.com)

15 MINS

Just enough time for a piercing at Maria Tash in Liberty. Helix, conch or tragus it’s up to you. From £30 (libertylondon.com)

25 MINS

And hungry? There’s no shame in snacking. Especially when it’s on a By Chloe vegan Guac Burger with a side of sweet potato fries. 34-43 Russell Street, Holborn, WC2

30 MINS

Fashion can be a tiring business. Hook yourself up to Reviv London’s fabulous Royal Flush IV drip to recharge your battery and your phone while you’re at it. £349 (harveynichols.com)

40 MINS

It’s mid-afternoon and you’re losing your glow quicker than you can say Christopher Kane. Skinwork’s 40-minute Signature Facial will sort you straight out. This lot keep scores of fashion faces in fine form.

60 MINS

London beauty editors worship at Dryby’s brilliant Mortimer Street nail bar. Swing by to find out why. (dryby.co.uk)