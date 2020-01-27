🔥Young man stabbed to death at station during rush hour in south London🔥

A murder probe has been launched after a man was knifed to death at a train station during rush hour in south London.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene at East Croydon station at 4.45pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

Despite best efforts from paramedics flown in by air ambulance, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene, about 15 minutes later.

Croydon Council leader Tony Newman told a meeting the victim was 18 years old, but British Transport Police are yet to confirm this.

Speaking to MyLondon, Mr Newman said: ‘My thoughts and all our thoughts are with what I understand is the 18-year-old victim of a stabbing in Croydon which has now become a fatality.

‘I know the ambulance has been on the scene as has the borough commander. All our thoughts are with the loved ones of a young person who has sadly and tragically lost their life in our borough tonight.’

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams from BTP, said: ‘Clearly this was a deeply shocking incident, outside a very busy transport hub in Croydon.

‘Tragically, a young man has lost his life tonight and I know this will be heart-breaking news for his family.

‘We have now launched a murder enquiry and I am urgently appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. We believe the assault happened near the back entrance to East Croydon station near Ruskin Square, shortly after 4.30pm.

‘If you were in the area and witnessed any altercation, please contact us as soon as possible.

‘Alongside the Met, throughout the evening, we’ll be increasing our patrols in the East Croydon area and we have authorised additional Section 60 Stop and Search powers.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 27/01/2020. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.