🔥You season 2: 16 unanswered questions that are (still) driving us mad🔥

You season two dropped on Netflix late last year, but we’re still reeling – especially now we’re revisiting old series while spending extra time at home.

As well as being introduced to Joe Goldberg’s (now Will Bettelheim) new obsession, Love Quinn, we saw more gory deaths and drama that we can deal with, to be honest.

While there’s no denying everyone is hooked by this series, there are so many things we need to know the answer to – and hopefully we’ll get to find out more in series three.

Here are just 16 unanswered questions from this series of You that are still driving us mad to the day…

1. How did Joe Goldberg ship his glass cage from New York to LA?

(Netflix)

We know that he mentioned how hard it was to rebuild the cage without Mr Mooney’s help, but he didn’t specify whether or not he bought a new one of if he shipped his old glass cage from New York to LA.

If it’s the latter, how on earth did he transport it across the whole of the States, when he escaped the Big Apple with little more than a rucksack?

And if he did just buy a new one, well…that’s just lazy script writing. He literally could have used anything to entrap his victims, and it seems sloppy to use the exact same tool as before *eye roll*.

2. Where are all his books?

(Netflix)

For someone who is so precious about books (with good reason), it seems odd that Joe would just move away without shipping his books – especially if he brought his glass cage with him.

Even in his flat, there’s not so much as one paperback on the shelf. Weird.

3. What ever happened to Paco?

(Netflix)

In season one, Joe and Paco killed the abusive boyfriend of the kid’s mum, before Joe disposed of the body.

Paco then turned up at the bookstore in New York and heard Beck calling for help in the basement.

Despite her pleas, Paco didn’t release her (we all know how that ended), but ran away from the shop.

We next see him leaving the city with his mum, but surely Joe would’ve stayed in touch with him?

The radio silence is a little freaky, and we need to know whether Paco turns out to be a good person, or if he turns into a psycho killer like Joe.

4. Likewise, is Ellie really safe?

(Netflix)

Yes, she sent a postcard. But is Ellie okay in Florida? Will she be in season three?

If you know of a more ludicrous plan, please let us know.

Ellie is literally *thebest character in the show and Joe and Love screwed her big time.

#JusticeForEllie

5) Did Love kill her husband James?

(Netflix)

According to Quinn, her late husband passed away two years prior to meeting Joe/Will, after he fell sick.

The pair were madly in love but argued about starting a family – or so she says.

Some Netflix viewers are convinced Love had a hand in James’ death – and considering she’s ‘fessed up to multiple murders, including that of Joe’s journalist neighbour (why, why, why Delilah?), it doesn’t seem that unlikely.

6. And what did she do with Candace’s body?

(Netflix)

After calling Love to Joe’s storage unit to see Delilah’s dead body in the cage with the killer, Candace goes to check on Quinn, who is puking in a bin.

Just when we thought sisters would stand together and take down Joe once and for all, Love lurched at Candace and slit her throat with a broken bottle she found in the trash.

We then saw Candace’s lifeless body curled up in Love’s car boot, but then what?

7. Why are there no security cameras anywhere?

This, combined with Joe’s baseball cap of invisibility, has got to be the most infuriating aspects of the show.

8. Are forensic teams in the US really that negligent?

(Netflix)

Joe not only peed in a jar at Peach’s Greenwich holiday home in season one, but his blood mixed with Henderson’s after their altercation on the stairs, thanks to the comedian’s robot hoover.

Yes, at first they believed Joe’s cover up that it was a suicide, but police then treated Henderson’s death as suspicious.

So why, then, did they not take blood samples and run DNA tests? Madness.

9. Why does nobody else visit the storage unit?

(Netflix)

Come on. We know they’re not exactly party central, but surely someone is moving their stuff in and out over the course of however many months?

10. Why did Fincher doubt Joe the *entiretime, but then come to his aid when Forty was threatening him?

(Netflix)

Okay, okay, so we know he’s a cop and it was his duty to step in and save Joe from Forty’s bullet, but why did Fincher then drop all the allegations and theories he had about the killer?

We’re hoping Fincher comes through and avenges Delilah’s death in series three.

11. What happened to Peach Salinger’s private investigator?

Another loose end from season one is Peach Salinger’s PI – or lack thereof.

After Peach’s family hired a private investigator to look into their daughter’s death, Joe was on the list of suspects.

Joe even spoke to the PI at the end of the first season, so why, then, did the PI just give up the ghost in season two?

12. Where does Love go clothes shopping? Asking for a friend

This is not technically a plot detail, but we’re seriously loving Love’s wardrobe.

13. Will our pal Will (the real one) return next season?

(Netflix)

Not gonna lie, we rather warmed to the real Will Bettelheim – as did Joe, apparently.

Here’s hoping everyone’s favourite fraudster will be back from sunny Manila in time for season three.

14. What happened to Joe’s mum?

(Netflix)

Season two not only explored Joe’s psyche, it also granted viewers insight to his childhood.

We saw Joe’s mother leave him alone in order to sleep with men and we saw her boyfriends abuse him.

But most shockingly, we discovered that Joe’s first victim (we think) was his mum’s abuser and his dad, as young Joe fatally shot the man while defending his mother.

What happened to Joe’s mother after then is anyone’s guess.

15. Who is Joe’s new neighbour?

(Netflix)

Speaking of Joe’s mum, if fan theories are anything to go by, Joe’s new neighbour is actually his mother.

It might seem wild at first, but it actually would make a lot of sense.

16. Is Joe really Love’s baby daddy?

(Netflix)

Forgive us if we’re wrong, but Love hadn’t slept with Joe for at least a month or so by the time she fell pregnant, nor was she showing when she revealed the bombshell news.

With that in mind, it seems more likely that the baby is actually Milo’s.

It’s not like Love is adverse to lying now, is it?

You seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.