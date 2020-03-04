🔥You don't need to store ketchup in the fridge, Which? says🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In what could be the biggest food revelation of our generation, consumer watchdog Which? has said that ketchup doesn’t need to be stored in the fridge.

Which? has revealed this information after it surveyed 444 of its members and found that just 20 per cent of people (one in five) check the labels of condiments and pickles clearly to see where each should be stored.

In a statement, Which? said: “We discovered a lot of confusion, misinformation and downright bad habits – including ones that could be putting their health at risk.”

The group adds that ketchup will stay good in the cupboard, thanks to the natural acidity of the tomatoes and vinegar. Similarly, honey, HP sauce, soy sauce, pickles and malt vinegar can all be kept in the cupboards once opened, too.

However Heinz, the unofficial authority on ketchup, said: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable. However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening.”

Lauren Feingold, culinary and nutrition expert told Today that where you store your ketchup depends on how often you use it.

She added: “If you love ketchup on your daily eggs and eat a lot of burgers and fries, then you can probably leave it on your kitchen table, much like at a diner. People that use their ketchup more sparsely may choose to refrigerate to ensure longer shelf life.”

Which? noted that egg-based items like mayonnaise and salad cream, as well as maple syrup, tartare sauce and pesto need to go into the fridge once opened.