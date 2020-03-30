🔥You could be getting your hands on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake early as Square ships out physical copies🔥

In what might be one of the few positives coming out of the coronavirus pandemic: people could get their hands on copies of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake early.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to be released April 10, but due to the coronavirus there’s a fear that many won’t get their pre-ordered copies at launch.

To remedy this however, developer Square Enix revealed that it would be shipping out physical copies of the game early in the hopes that they will reach players in Europe and Australia on or before the release date.

In a statement on Twitter, Square gave an update about the game, saying “we had some hard decision to make during the final few weeks before launch due to disruptions to distribution channels caused by Covid-19”.

Because of this, it explains that the current circumstances have made it hard to align timing on global shipping but it still wants people who “live in countries facing the biggest disruption” to be able to play the game at launch.

As a result, there is now a great chance that some lucky people in Europe and Australia will now get a physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake before the worldwide release on April 10.

For people in America, Square also said it feels ‘optimistic’ that they will get their copies on launch day, but it was unable to promise any specific dates or times people might receive the game.

If you are among the lucky people who get the game early, Square has asked that you “do them a favour” and refrain from posting spoilers.

Despite the fact the original game has been out for 20 years, this remake is a new game and it will have some twists and turns “for everyone”, the statement reads.