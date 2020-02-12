🔥You Can Thank Charlize Theron For This Year’s Best Oscars Photo🔥

If nothing else, awards season is good for getting a bunch of beautiful celebrities together to enjoy each others company and look good while they’re doing it. If you’re a celebrity watcher, this is the best part of the entire award show experience, and you can be sure that some great pictures of your favorite movie stars together will be shared with the world. At last weekend’s Academy Awards, we can thank nominee Charlize Theron for putting together the picture of the night, as she took a selfie with a half dozen of her closest friends.

While the picture was taken on Sunday night, Charlize Theron only shared it to Instagram recently, so, while we couldn’t enjoy this the night of, we can now see her having a good time with the likes of Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Regina King, and an attempted photo bomb from Rami Malek. Check it out.

It’s a great image full of people who are clearly having a good time. While Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron were both up for awards, and thus were likely a bit nervous, everybody else was totally just there to have a good time, though both King and Malek had some work to do on Sunday night as presenters following their wins last year. The Oscar selfie has become a pretty regular thing over the years. While the massive celebrity selfie that Ellen Degeneras created while hosting the Oscars several years ago became one of the most viral images in the history of the internet, she didn’t exactly invent the concept.

My favorite bit of the image, however, is probably all the people in the background watching these people be silly and take a picture. Some are opening laughing at the whole thing, while others look a bit confused or even possibly annoyed. Of course, none of them likely realize that they’re actually in the picture.

The actual nominees in this image would go home empty handed, but Charlize Theron at the very least went into this not expecting to win, likely because Renee Zellweger had been taking all the major awards for her role in Judy, so she probably wasn’t too disappointed. Tom Hanks was believed to be a long shot as well with most of the money being on Brad Pitt. In both cases that’s exactly what happened at the Oscars as well. Knowing that going in, the focus for all involved was almost certainly just to enjoy Oscar night, and it looks like they all did.

The 2020 Oscars are now in the rear view mirror, so it will be another year before we get more of this, though there’s a good chance that many of these faces will be back competing for Oscars together in the future.