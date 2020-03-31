🔥You can now play Cards Against Humanity with your friends online — here's how🔥

Everyone’s favourite card game for ‘terrible people’, Cards Against Humanity, can now be played online with your friends, or your family (if you’re feeling chaotic).

Seeing as how this isolation period is somewhat never-ending, you might have used up all your tried and tested ways to distract yourself and pass the time.

Surely, there’s only so many times you can slap a filter on a Zoom call before it begins to hit diminishing returns, and playing games through iMessage? No thanks.

Fret not, because one of the greatest games is now available to play online with up to 6 people thanks to the website Playingcards.io

That’s right, Cards Against Humanity has gone digital and it couldn’t have come at a better time. You might even expect to see “the coronavirus” pop up in one of the new expansion packs since the game is unapologetically blunt.

Anyway, here’s how to do it.

First, go to Playcards.io website: playingcards.io/game/cards-against-humanity

Click play and you’ll be taken to a second screen which prepares your board and gives you a link to share with your friends

Sharing the link will allow you to invite other people to your game.

Once you’re in and all your friends have entered the room, you’re good to go!

The playing board (Playingcards.io/Cards Against Humanity)

Now you have your virtual room set up, you’ll see black and white cards at the top, slots to place white cards in the middle, your winning pile of cards to the left and right.

The bottom part of the screen is private and no-one else can see cards there, just like you were holding them away in the real game.

You must deal, move cards and discard by yourself, perfectly emulating the feeling of playing in real life.

So what are you waiting for? Grab a group of friends and ride out the coronavirus in a bitterly offensive game of Cards Against Humanity.