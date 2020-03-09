🔥You can nab a return flight to New York for £245 with BA this week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s no secret that coronavirus has put a strain on the aviation industry.

It’s thought to have been the thing that tipped now defunct airline Flybe over the edge, causing it to cease operating last week – and airlines like Virgin, Lufthansa and Emirates have waived fees for travellers who need to change their flights.

Now, British Airways could also be feeling the effects as it’s dropped its last-minute trans-Atlantic flight prices down this week, starting from as low as £74 one-way. We found a flight tomorrow (March 10) from London Gatwick to New York’s JFK airport for £171 and a return flight next Monday (March 16), from £74 – a total of £245 return.

While coronavirus shouldn’t stop you travelling – the only places to avoid are the countries that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against – an airline industry trade group told the New York Times over the weekend that the effects of coronavirus could see airlines worldwide lose anywhere between $63 billion (£54 billion) and $113 billion (£98 billion) in revenue this year.

Nicholas E. Calio, chief executive of Airlines for America told the NYT: “There are dramatically fewer people flying this week than there were last week. Flights are being taken down because people aren’t getting on airplanes.”

In the UK, British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have cancelled flights due to coronavirus. Ryanair has cut its timetable by a quarter, BA has called off more than 400 flights so far and easyJet has cancelled a number of flights to central and northern Italy – after more than a quarter of the population has been told to self-isolate.

As BA’s flight prices drop, now could be a better time than ever to go on your well-deserved holiday.