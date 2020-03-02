🔥You can be a BAFTA judge this year by voting for EE's Mobile Game of the Year award🔥

Today, the six nominees for the EE Mobile Game of The Year Award have been announced ahead of the British Academy (BAFTA) Games Awards on Thursday, April 2

Now in its second year, the award celebrates the mobile games offering the best experience on a smartphone as voted for by the public.

From Pokémon GO to Call of Duty: Mobile, the 2020 nominees consist of six games that have each created a standout impression upon the games industry. Though the games were selected by a special panel at BAFTA’s headquarters earlier this year, game fans get to vote for the winner themselves here.

Speak about the launch of the 2020 award, Pete Jeavons, director of brand marketing at EE, said: “The popularity of the award last year has shown the huge appetite the UK has for mobile games. As the UK’s biggest and fastest network, and with our launch of 5G since the last awards offering even faster speeds and lower latency, we play a crucial role in providing players with the best possible mobile gaming experience.“

Here are the EE Mobile Game of The Year nominees.

Assemble with Care

(Ustwo games)

Assemble with Care is a unique narrative puzzle game from British developer ustwo games. The game is about taking things apart and putting ourselves back together.

Players can enter the game as Maria, a globe-trotting antique restorer who arrives in the town of Bellariva determined to help the town’s inhabitants save their most cherished possessions.

Assemble With Care tells its evocative story through meaningful, tactile gameplay, vibrant handcrafted visuals and powerful writing.

Call of Duty: Mobile

(Activision)

Activision’s hit Call of Duty first landed on mobile devices in October.

The basis of the game is heart-pumping head-to-head multiplayer modes, which allows you to play several classic maps and modes from across Call of Duty franchises.

Dead Man’s Phone

(Electric Noir Studios)

A mobile-first crime drama game, Dead Man’s Phone sees players act as a New Scotland Yard detective who, get this, investigates and solves murders through – you guessed it – the smartphone of victims.

To help uncover the truth, players can search through a victim’s phone to see their personal messages, photos and apps.

They also use the device to help find clues and interrogate suspects.

Pokémon GO

(The Pokémon Company)

Niantic’s monstrously huge mobile Pokémon game, available on iPhone and Android devices, allows players to travel between the real world and the virtual world of Pokémon seamlessly through their phones.

Live out your Pokémon trainer fantasies as you team up with other trainers, capture Pokémon and compete in epic gym battles while going about your own life.

Tangle Tower

(SFB Games)

Tangle Tower is a single-player murder mystery game developed by SFB Games.

Featuring an atmospheric orchestral soundtrack and beautiful digitally painted environments to explore, players are challenged to unravel the thrilling mystery of Tangle Tower by discovering clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles.

Initially launched on Apple Arcade, it has also since been released on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

What the Golf?

(Triband)

This single-player physics-based golf parody game is designed for people who hate golf.

Players experience a variety of different courses which features a new, surprising type of golf ranging from brilliant and hilarious to downright absurd.

These include using football or bowling techniques on a course, first-person shooter mode, snowboarding or even driving to get the hallowed hole-in-one.

Make sure to be speedy with your vote: fans have until 5pm on March 27 to cast their vote.

The winner will be announced on Thursday April 2 by YouTube Gaming stars Ali-A and Clare Siobhan at the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony, which will take place at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London