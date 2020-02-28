The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Mother’s Day came early for the Hadid family last night when Yolanda joined her daughters Gigi and Bella on the Off-White catwalk in Paris.

The 54-year-old, who is a star in her own right with over 3 million followers on Instagram and is a former cast member of reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stole the spotlight at Virgil Abloh’s latest showcase dressed in a graffiti print blazer layered over a white bralet, teamed with cigarette pants a cow-print clutch bag and structural shades.

For the front row regular, who can often be spotted supporting her supermodel offspring from sidelines – most recently at shows including Burberry in London and Marc Jacobs in New York – this marked the first time the trio had shared a catwalk. Though this was not her first brush with modelling.

Discovered in her teens by the late Eileen Ford, Hadid – known then as Yolanda van Der Herik – was once a familiar face at Paris and Milan fashion weeks during the Eighties and has previously starred on the pages of French Vogue. It’s little wonder she took her return to the runway in her stride.

Off White AW20 (Imaxtree)

The Hadid siblings bookended their mother’s surprise appearance on the catwalk, with Bella opening the showcase dressed in a part-anorak-part-ballgown hybrid which featured a sheer peplum tulle pleated skirt and one ruffled shoulder juxtaposed against half a hooded sports jacket. Gigi was the last model to take to the catwalk, decked out in a white lace and crinoline confection which morphed into a blue hoodie.

For fashion’s foremost sportswear personality Virgil Abloh, this mash up of evening wear and athleisure was familiar territory.

Off White AW20 (Imaxtree)

Since launching his label in 2014, the longtime stylist of Kayne West has cultivated a cult following who look to him for cutting edge streetwear and numerous sell-out collaborations which have included pieces for Jimmy Choo and Ikea. The next – and no doubt soon to be sell-out – instalment of his partnership with Nike was among the highlights unveiled yesterday.

Spray painted suiting and warped houndstooth tailoring also provided workwear options for millennial entrepreneurial types who rarely frequent an office block, while Instagrammable evening options included sequinned tux jackets, cut-out jersey dresses and chiffon ballgowns spliced with camouflage cargo pants.