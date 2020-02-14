🔥Yes, Star Wars’ John Boyega Is Still Clapping Back At Haters Online🔥

It’s almost hard to believe, but the Skywalker Saga is officially behind us. J.J. Abram’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker flew into theaters this past December, and wrapped up the nine-film narrative that began with George Lucas’ A New Hope. The secrets of the franchise are all officially out, with the starring cast freed of their contracts in the process. This includes Finn actor John Boyega, who has been clapping back at haters left and right since Episode IX was released.

It’s no secret that the Star Wars fandom is an intense and sometimes rabid one. Since generations of moviegoers were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, there’s a deeply personal connection. And those who meet the Dark Side of the fans have been met with tons of trolling online. But John Boyega seems to enjoy sparring with his haters, recently with a few on Twitter. Check out Finn’s latest battle below.

And the drama keeps on going. After The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, John Boyega seemingly ran out of craps to give. His twitter feuds have no doubt inspired even more haters, but it looks like the 27 year-old actor is enjoying parring with those critics on social media.

John Boyega’s clap back comes from his personal Twitter, which is the main social media platform that the Star Wars alum is engaging his haters in. When one critic poked fun at Finn’s penchant for screaming “Rey!” and “Woohoo!” onscreen, Boyega took him to task in a public way. He jokes that what he was really doing throughout the sequel trilogy was getting paid. And he’s not wrong, as the Finn actor likely made a pretty penny from his tenure in the galaxy far, far away.

From an audience perspective, Finn definitely DID scream Rey’s name a lot throughout the course of the last three Star Wars movies. But while that fan had a fair criticism, John Boyega wasn’t responsible for any of the franchise’ scripts. He was just showing up to do his job and play Finn. And with the beloved space opera currently in the rear view, Boyega simply doesn’t seem to care much about criticism over the sequel trilogy.

There wasn’t just one fan that John Boyega recently clapped back on. Another twitter user tried to make fun of the actor for famously losing a copy of The Rise of Skywalker’s script in a hotel. Boyega wasn’t having that either, check it out.

This time around, John Boyega didn’t make his comeback anything snappy or witty. Instead, he simply told the Twitter troll that the script joke was dead in the ground. Especially considering The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters months ago and all of its secrets have already been exposed.

John Boyega isn’t the only Star Wars figure that has been met with online backlash, although he’s the first one to truly engage in the negative commentary. Rian Johnson got his share of hate following The Rise of Skywalker, although he has a good attitude about it now. Rose Tico actress Kelly Marie Tran got the most hate of the bunch, leaving social media indefinitely as a result.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.