🔥Yes, John Krasinski Still Wants To Play Mr. Fantastic For Marvel🔥

For some time now, the internet has been championing actor John Krasinski to play Reed Richards when the Fantastic Four inevitably make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past, John Krasinski, who famously lost out on the role of Captain America to Chris Evans, has appeared open to the idea, and it seems he still is. When asked about the possibility, John Krasinski confirmed that yes, he still wants to play Mr. Fantastic for Marvel, saying:

You’re like, ‘Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams?’ [Laughs] I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.

There you have it, John Krasinski absolutely still wants to play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU. The way he frames his answer is actually pretty funny and quite savvy. The internet, which rarely agrees on anything, seems to have found common ground with the collective consensus that John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic is part of the dream cast list for Fantastic Four. John Krasinski is clearly aware of this fan desire, and that is evident in his comments to Total Film.

John Krasinski has no desire to shatter the dreams of countless Marvel fans by withdrawing his interest in the role of Reed Richards. He still wants to do it, and it’s funny, because while joking about not wanting to shatter fans’ dreams, he is also highlighting the fact that those dreams exist and are prevalent.

Seeing the star of The Office and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan playing Mr. Fantastic is what the fans want, and intentional or not, you could argue John Krasinski’s response is basically a way of saying “Hey Marvel, the fans want this and I don’t want to ruin their dreams, how about you?” It’s a shrewd move that essentially puts the ball entirely in Marvel’s court.

Of course, John Krasinski doesn’t only want to play the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family to appease the fans, as he is a fan of the MCU himself. He finds Marvel Studios’ films both fun and well done, so he wouldn’t be slumming it by joining this theme park ride. If John Krasinski were to join the MCU as Mr. Fantastic, it would also provide an opportunity to work with some of his friends as well. So it’s a win all around for the actor.

The question is will it happen. On that front, John Krasinski doesn’t seem to have any more idea than you or I, or at least, not one that he’s willing to share. The actor says he doesn’t know what Marvel is thinking for the Fantastic Four in the MCU or whether his name is in the mix. But, to keep the hope alive for fans, John Krasinski asks that he be considered or continue to be because he’d love to do it.

We don’t know what Marvel’s plans are, and it’s entirely possible the studio has a new take on the Fantastic Four that John Krasinski wouldn’t be right for. I would argue Marvel hasn’t really led us astray with the majority of its casting yet, so whoever Marvel casts as Mr. Fantastic deserves the benefit of the doubt.

That said, John Krasinski certainly fits the role of Mr. Fantastic as most of us currently envision it. He’s also a talented director who could actually direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios as well as star in it. And his actual wife, Emily Blunt, who has serious action chops, could play Reed’s wife Sue Storm, The Invisible Woman, in a bit of casting that would be both fun and fitting. He wants it and the fans want it. This thing comes prepackaged and ready to go. What are we waiting for?

John Krasinski returns to the director’s chair for A Quiet Place Part II, which hits theaters on March 20. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what other movies you can look forward to this year.