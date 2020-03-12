While writer/director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that certainly hasn’t stymied the man’s optimism for the day when everyone can share his movie as the full theatrical experience it was meant to be. In fact, however, the hope for the future doesn’t end there, as Krasinski has admitted that unlike his approach to A Quiet Place’s series starting entry, he’s actually got ideas for A Quiet Place Part III already brewing in his head.

Laying out his thought process for opening the world of A Quiet Place to sequelization, John Krasinski elaborated on how the previously cloistered world of the series became an easily expandable world thanks to some simple idea generation and note-taking.

It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.

Looking back on those early days where A Quiet Place was a surprise hit in movie theaters back in 2018, there was indeed a time where even the original writing team, and John Krasinski himself, went back and forth between being optimistic about a sequel, and not being able to envision one. As history has shown us, sometimes the best idea for a sequel comes in the absence of definite plans for such an enterprise, although that doesn’t seem to be Krasinski’s plan this time around, as from what he told Collider he at least has some idea for how he would love to proceed in the future.

John Krasinski’s remarks basically confirm that the game plan for A Quiet Place Part II came from a very unexpected, but organic, place. So obviously, when the door for a sequel has been opened, there’s always going to be room for another if the approach is just right. However, as we’ve seen in Krasinski’s recent remarks surrounding his own return to the landscape of his would-be blockbuster sequel, his reasons were purely personal.

With a very special connection between A Quiet Place’s franchise and John Krasinski’s own family life, and the idea factory expanding on those “fires” blazing a path to A Quiet Place Part II’s story, a third adventure in this modern horror series would doubtless be pretty welcome. After such a fantastic debut, and the buzz surrounding its next chapter, A Quiet Place Part III seems to already be one step closer to reality.

Optimism about sequels is something that seems to run in the household that made A Quiet Place one of the surprise hits during 2018’s box office run. Though while Krasinski’s case pertains to the franchise he’s been quietly building, his wife/co-star Emily Blunt has gone on record with her own proclamation of excitement for that Edge of Tomorrow/Live Die Repeat sequel that’s been kicking about for some time.

In the meantime, all that stands between A Quiet Place Part III and an official greenlight is, unfortunately, the worldwide response to A Quiet Place Part II. That is a prospect that will have to wait for some time, as the sequel’s box office delayed debut hasn’t been rescheduled just yet. As soon as we have any updates, we here at CinemaBlend will be sure to report back.