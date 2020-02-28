🔥Yam Carnival line-up: Davido, Mr Eazi and more confirmed for new Clapham Common festival🔥
A brand new music festival “celebrating African culture” will take place on Clapham Common this summer.
Yam Carnival, which is due to take over the south London spot from August 22-23, will be headlined by two of Nigeria’s biggest artists, Davido and Mr Eazi.
Tekno, Timaya and Yemi Alade are the other top-billed acts, with the likes of Afro B, Alicai Harley, Yxng Bane and Not3s also on the line-up.
The festival will be run by the organisers of Afro Nation, the Portuguese festival that draws together various cultural strands from the African diaspora.
Yam Carnival will also host a number of food trucks, serving up dishes inspired by the continent, with various masquerades across the weekend.
How to get tickets for Yam Carnival
Sign up here to be the first to hear about ticket details when they are released.
Yam Carnival line-up — so far
Davido
Mr Eazi
Tekno
Timaya
Yemi Alade
Afro B
Alicai Harley
Flavour
Kranium
Kuami Eugene
Lady Donli
Not3s
Reekado Banks
Saweetie
Shenseea
Small Doctor
Sona
Wavy The Creator
Yxng Bane