🔥Yam Carnival line-up: Davido, Mr Eazi and more confirmed for new Clapham Common festival🔥

A brand new music festival “celebrating African culture” will take place on Clapham Common this summer.

Yam Carnival, which is due to take over the south London spot from August 22-23, will be headlined by two of Nigeria’s biggest artists, Davido and Mr Eazi.

Tekno, Timaya and Yemi Alade are the other top-billed acts, with the likes of Afro B, Alicai Harley, Yxng Bane and Not3s also on the line-up.

The festival will be run by the organisers of Afro Nation, the Portuguese festival that draws together various cultural strands from the African diaspora.

Yam Carnival will also host a number of food trucks, serving up dishes inspired by the continent, with various masquerades across the weekend.

How to get tickets for Yam Carnival

Sign up here to be the first to hear about ticket details when they are released.

Yam Carnival line-up — so far

Davido

Mr Eazi

Tekno

Timaya

Yemi Alade

Afro B

Alicai Harley

Flavour

Kranium

Kuami Eugene

Lady Donli

Not3s

Reekado Banks

Saweetie

Shenseea

Small Doctor

Sona

Wavy The Creator

Yxng Bane