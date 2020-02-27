🔥Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Candyman Role Reportedly Revealed🔥

After Watchmen and Aquaman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Next up, the actor is taking his talents to the horror genre with the Candyman reboot and we may now have a better idea of the role he’ll be playing in the film.

Fans were quick to suspect that Yahya may, in fact, be portraying the titular character in the reboot given how well he played the terrifying villain Black Manta. The actor’s portrayal of the infamous DC character showed that he knows how to bring a bad guy to life and when it comes to Candyman, he gives the word terrible a whole new meaning. This was all just speculation, but now it seems we have some clarity on the issue.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Viola Davis would be returning for the Suicide Squad sequel and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, both of which have since been confirmed – Yahya’s character is the baby from the first Candyman film. This connection is the primary reason he returns to Cabrini Green. But what we’ve also been told is that he’ll play one of the Candymen in the movie. There will be multiple Canydmen in the reboot, apparently, and an unknown actor will reportedly play the other.

Before this, many thought there was a chance that Tony Todd would reprise the role of Daniel Robitaille for this new chapter in the franchise. But the latest reports indicate that he won’t have much of a role in the film. As such, it very well could be Yahya with bees on his face this time around, and it’s said that the upcoming trailer, which drops tomorrow, will shed more light on things.

While a lot of this is just speculation for now, fans will have a better idea of what’s in store for the Candyman reboot later on this week, when we finally get our first real look at it.