‘Y98’ makes changes to morning, mid-morning shows

Some re-branding took place today at KYKY (98.1 FM).The morning-drive shift, which lost main jock Courtney Landrum to a layoff in December, is now being called the “Wake Up with Jen & Tim” show with Jen Myers and Tim Convy.Both Myers and Convy had been part of the “company” that comprised the now-scuttled “Courtney & Company” show. The other contributors, Kevin Berghoff and Lance Hildebrand, remain with the show.Laid off along with Landrum right before Christmas was mid-morning host Jill Devine. She now has been replaced by Julie Tristan.Tristan started her STL media career in 2012 at KSDK (Channel 5), a stint that included serving as host to “Show Me St. Louis.” She left KSDK in 2015 to work the morning drive shift at KLOU (103.3 FM), a gig she held until February 2019.Tristan also is the producer and announcer for “Spotlight STL” on KPLR (Channel 11).KYKY is owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications. It owns four other STL dial spots: KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

