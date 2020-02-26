🔥Xbox Games with Gold for March 2020: Free games include Telltale's Batman and Sonic Generations🔥

Microsoft has officially released its free Xbox Games with Gold for March 2020.

The last reveal delighted fans, as TT Isle of Man, Call of Cthulhu and Star Wars Battlefront (2004) became free to download.

The fresh batch of titles being added to the mix for gamers are definitely worth picking up over the upcoming month.

(Microsoft)

Starting March 1 on Xbox One, combat a dangerous new threat as the Dark Knight in Telltale’s adventure game Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season.

Then on March 16, use Shantae’s trademark belly dancing powers to save the day in the acclaimed platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero.

For Xbox 360 players, dive into the ultimate battle between Dracula and Satan in the classic gothic action game Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. And then hot on the heels of the blockbuster film “Sonic the Hedgehog,” team-up with iconic characters across time in Sonic Generations.

Free games available on Xbox Games with Gold this month:

1) Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One.

Every episode of Telltale’s point-and-click adventure is available here. Juggling life between Batman and Bruce Wayne, return to the streets of Gotham and dole out some justice to its criminal inhabitants.

2) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Dracula returns once again in the famous Castlevania series. Weakened and yearning for release after centuries of sleep, help Dracula return to his famous castle to regain his old powers and defeat that pesky Satan.

3) Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

There’s a mysterious crime spree sweeping Sequin Land, and only Shantae can save the day! In this beautifully rendered 2-D platformer, send monsters flying using Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack or transform into powerful creatures using her magical Belly Dance. Defeat the masterminds behind each caper and faceoff against her ultimate nemesis, the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

4) Sonic Generations. Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos. Thrown back in time by a mysterious new power, interact with some familiar characters from the past including a younger version of everyone’s speedy hedgehog.

You’re still able to download three of the four games that went free in February – racing game TT Isle of Man, Lovecraftian detective story Call of Cthulhu and classic multiplayer shooter Star Wars Battlefront (2004).