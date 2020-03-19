🔥Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to get free DLC and other perks🔥

Now included in the Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription, members will get access to perks like in-game downloadable content (DLC) and even more.

Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now regularly receive new benefits all for free

To kick things off, this month members can redeem these four perks:

Phantasy Star Online 2: Enter the world of one of Japan’s biggest online RPGs with a special content bundle, which includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics including an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket Mission Pass and in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal. Available to members in the US and Canada only.

World of Tanks: Mercenaries: A global multiplayer free-to-play game dedicated to tank warfare in the mid-20th century. Start your journey with three powerful tanks and more.

Sea of Thieves: The essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With Perks, you get a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship.

Smite: Become divine with a bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs so you can ride into the battle of the Gods in style. With Smite, join a community of 30 million players and defend your portal in showdowns in the coliseum.

Alongside the perks, Microsoft also revealed the games arriving on and leaving the Xbox Game Pass.

Coming to PC

Astrologaster

Bleeding Edge

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

The Surge 2

Coming to Xbox

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown​

Kona

The Surge 2 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Bleeding Edge – Xbox One X Enhanced / Xbox Play Anywhere

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Leaving Xbox

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Cities: Skylines

The Golf Club 2

LEGO Worlds​

Operencia: The Stolen Sun​

Vampyr

Leaving PC

Battle Chef Brigade

Cities: Skylines​

Kingsway​

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You​

Vampyr

Xbox Game Pass launched in June 2017 and it offers a bunch of games available to download on Xbox and PC, functioning almost like a Netflix subscription but for games.

Microsoft said it will announce more perks in the future alongside updates to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

There’s no extra sign-up required either, so long as you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you will find the perks on your console in the Xbox Game Pass tab.​