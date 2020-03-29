🔥Xavi says he is ready to coach Barcelona… and wants Carles Puyol and Jordi Cruyff to work with him🔥

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez says he is excited about the prospect of coaching the Catalan club, but admits he wants to start a new project “from zero”.

Xavi turned down the Barca job in January after talks with sporting director Eric Abidal and Quique Setien was appointed as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement instead.

“I’m clear that I want to return to Barca,” Xavi told La Vanguardia. “It excites me a lot. Maybe a few years ago I would have had a certain respect [for the position], but now I have been coaching, I think I can contribute things to the players.”

Barca had wanted Xavi to take over mid-season, but the Al Sadd coach says he is keen to start a new project afresh.

“I was clear to them that I saw myself in a project starting from zero,” he said. “And in which I made the decisions.”

A lack of affinity with the current board was also thought to be one of the reasons for his refusal to take over, especially with presidential elections ahead next year, but Xavi said: “I have nothing against anybody.

“I don’t have a bad relationship with [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, I get on well with [Joan] Laporta and [presidential candidate] Victor Font and I are friends.”

The 40-year-old also revealed the identity of two men he would like to work with at Camp Nou.

Xavi would like to work with Carles Puyol and Jordi Cruyff at Camp Nou (Getty Images for Laureus)

“I would like to work with people I can trust, who have loyalty and who are qualified,” he said. “There cannot be anyone toxic close to the dressing room.

“People like Carles Puyol, who was captain of Barca, and Jordi Cruyff, who is very good negotiator and has a lot of experience as a technical secretary.

“I’m all about the team; I don’t want to decide alone.”