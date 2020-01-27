🔥X Factor reject appears in court on four charges of rape and sexual assault🔥

An X Factor reject who failed to impress Cheryl and Simon Cowell back in 2008 appeared in court today on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Former supply teacher Phillip Blackwell, 55, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today over a series of alleged historic sex offences including rape and indecent assault on five victims.

Blackwell was charged for four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault, on Sunday.

All the incidents occurred before his appearance on X Factor in 2008, where his ill-informed efforts at singing Spandau Ballet’s Gold left the judges laughing at him in front of the nation.

When turned down, Blackwell spat at the cameras: ‘Louis loved me but Simon didn’t so it was left to Cheryl. I knew she wouldn’t have the guts to go against Simon. She’s gutless.’

Appearing in court today, Blackwell spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality in the hearing.

With no application for bail made, Blackwell will now remain in custody until his next court date on 24 February at Coventry Crown Court.

The alleged incidents occurred between 1997 and 1998 – with Warwickshire and West Midlands Police launching a joint investigation in order to find the culprit.

The five incidents were: rape of a woman in Yardley, Birmingham (9 Feb, 1997), rape of a woman in Selly Oak, Birmingham (Nov 22, 1997), indecent assault in Bournville, Birmingham (21 Dec 1997), and the attempted rape of a woman in Frankley, Birmingham (3 Feb, 1998)

The last accusation comes from a woman who claims he raped her twice in Weddington, Nuneaton on May 30, 1998.

A statement from Warwickshire Police read: ‘Following a joint investigation between Warwickshire and West Midlands Police, Warwickshire Police have charged a man with a number of rapes and other sexual offences which took place in Nuneaton and Birmingham in the late 1990s.’

‘This investigation continues, if you wish to speak to the Police please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting log 253 of 26/01/20,’ they added.





