🔥WWE’s Paige says Edge gives her ‘hope’ after sensational Royal Rumble return🔥

Fans across the world are buzzing after Edge made his sensational return to WWE on Sunday night when he stepped out into the Royal Rumble match.

It was the first time the Rated R Superstar was back in action for nine years, after he was tragically forced to retire due to a neck injury – cervical spinal stenosis – which left him risking paralysis if he took another bad fall, leaving many people thinking we truly had seen the last of him in a ring.

However, that all changed last night as the Houston crowd erupted and he stormed out to an incredible ovation, with fans and fellow wrestlers alike overwhelmed by the unexpected comeback – but none were as moved as former Divas champion Paige.

Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020

The Norwich-born star was forced to retire herself in 2018 after suffering a neck injury of her own, and while an in-ring return still feels a long way off, it seems Edge’s Royal Rumble appearance means she isn’t ruling anything out in the future.

Responding to a video of his comeback, she simply tweeted: ‘Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope!’

Paige was actually rumoured for a spot in the women’s Rumble match, but she ruled it out and insisted fans clamouring for a comeback was ‘bittersweet’.

She told SunSport: ‘My neck feels so great. I don’t have any issues with it or pain which is wonderful. It’s kind of bittersweet because you know I want to (return). More than anything because my career got taken away from me without me wanting it.

“I didn’t retire because I wanted too, I had too, and it’s really sad cause all I ever wanted to do was wrestle. But at the same time I think it’s great because it still shows that people miss me and they wanna see me back so it’s a bittersweet thing.’

WWE head honcho Triple H also recently opened up about the possibility of seeing Paige or Edge return as he spoken to media including Metro.co.uk in Blackpool, and he insisted the most important thing in most situations was their health outside the ring.

‘I’m a fan, just like everyone else, and, yeah, I’d love to see them step into the ring and compete,’ he said. ‘More importantly than that, though, I’d like to see them live long and healthy lives. Their health comes first. They’re people first. This is all great but, at the end of the day, it’s not everything.’





