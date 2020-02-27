🔥WWE Super ShowDown 2020: UK start time, plus how to watch via live stream and TV for free🔥

WWE’s third ever Super Show Down is kicking off tonight!

Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship this evening with the ‘The Animal’ putting the belt on the line against Ricochet.

WWE is back in Saudi Arabia for a show that also sees ring legend Goldberg challenge ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

What time does the WWE Super Show Down start in the UK?

Taking place on Thursday, February 27, the event kicks off in Saudi Arabia at around 8pm, which is 5pm UK time.

How can I live stream the event or watch it on TV?

While subscription to the WWE Network will set you back £9.99 per month, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial month to stream tonight’s Show Down.

You can cancel at any time – you just need to make sure you do so before the month is up if you wish to avoid getting charged.

What matches are taking place?

1) WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (C) vs Ricochet

2) WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (C) vs Goldberg

3) The Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (C) vs The Miz & John Morrison

4) Tuwaiq Trophy: Andrade vs. AJ Styles vs.Bobby Lashley vs Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs Rey Mysterio

5) Roman Reigns vs King Corbin (Steel Cage)

6) Bayley vs Naomi (WWE Smackdown women’s championship)

7) Seth Rollins and Murphy vs The Street Profits (Raw tag team championship)

8) Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

9) Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza

10) The Viking Raiders vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson