🔥WWE Royal Rumble results and recap: Edge returns after 9 years as Drew McIntyre wins men’s match🔥

The Royal Rumble is always one of the most chaotic on the WWE calendar, and the 2020 edition threw up some huge surprises on a special night.

The men’s match saw WWE champion Brock Lesnar stepping out at number one, drawing the ire of the fans in Houston as he bulldozed through the competition with the likes of Elias, John Morrison and more falling victim to the beast.

There were early flashes of brilliance throughout, with Kofi, Big E and Rey Mysterio all playing off their respective histories with the champ before he again seized control of the 30-man bout.

Even Shelton Benjamin got a great moment against his former college room mate, with a nice hug as it looked like they would reunite before Brock turned on his real life friend and tossed him over the top rope.

Although there were early fears the match would turn into a clean sweep by Lesnar on his way to a dominating victory, there were some strong signs that WWE knew exactly what they were doing.

Seeing Brock face off with Keith Lee will be an enduring image on the road to WrestleMania, giving the Limitless One some instant credibility even before the beast pushed both him and Braun Strowman over the top rope.

Drew McIntyre getting to dump Lesnar out of the match, and Matt Riddle and MVP would have been damn fine surprises in their own right but it was the long awaited return of Edge that truly made this match so special.

It’s been 9 years since the Rated R Superstar had to retire due to injury, and after he publicly denied any potential involvement in this year’s Rumble it seemed like fantasy booking rather than a serious prediction.

He had a great run to the final three, reuniting with his former tag team partner Randy Orton and busting out the Spear as fans popped for his every move.

Well all was said at done, it was the towering Scotsman McIntyre who stood tall at the end of the flagship match, becoming the first Brit to triumph and presumably setting up a big lads clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Best of the rest

Let’s start with the women’s Royal Rumble match, and we’ll get the negativity out of the way – Charlotte Flair getting the win feels a little redundant for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, she can be slotted into the title picture so easily without this honour, and secondly the stage was set for Shayna Baszler to put her mark on the division with a landmark victory.

The match itself was fantastic, with Mighty Molly, Santina(/o) Marella, Mercedes Martinez and Beth Phoenix – whose blood soaked hair gave the contest its lasting image by the time she was eliminated – proving some nice surprises as everyone got a chance to shine.

Naomi’s return was also noteworthy, and her announce table-to-ring steps boardwalk gave her another highlight for the reel, while Bianca Belair came out looking like an absolute star. Oh, and Otis is a national treasure.

Elsewhere on the show, SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley overcame Lacey Evans in a decent bout, while her Raw counterpart Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a great contest.

The show-opening match saw Roman Reigns finally defeat King Corbin in a chaotic ball park-sprawling brawl which more than lived up to its falls count anywhere stipulation as The Usos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode all played their parts to perfection.

Meanwhile, as expected Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt once again created magic in the Fiend’s Universal title defence with the longtime rivals clashing in a strap match.

Wyatt beat Bryan’s back red raw with the leather while the challenger cast a lot of doubt over what could have seemed a one-sided routine victory.

While Bray could certainly move onto another opponent for ‘Mania, this feud still has some legs if WWE decide to keep things rolling into the show of shows.





