🔥WWE Raw results and recap: Randy Orton attacks Edge to set up WrestleMania match🔥

The Royal Rumble left WWE fans around the world totally stunned as Edge made a sensational and unlikely return during the flagship main event.

When the company announced he would be appearing on Monday Night Raw the following evening, there was a lot of speculation about where this was going – particularly after the Rated R Superstar was moved from alumni to the ‘current’ roster section.

Well, it seems after nine long years, Edge is back and he’s on a collision course for a WrestleMania showdown with Randy Orton.

The main event segment of the night saw the returning superstar make his entrance, clearly emotional and overwhelmed by both the support and just the fact he was able to make a comeback almost a decade after being forced to retire.

It took a while for Edge to be able to get a word in as the appreciation and love of the audience poured down, but eventually he was able to give an explanation for his unexpected comeback – grit.

His former Rated RKO partner – with whom he won the World Tag Team titles back in 2006 – made his way to the ring, hugged his friend and called the man his brother as he credited him with turning his career around.

He asked Edge about getting the band back together with fans giving it the ‘YES!’ chant seal of approval, but a sudden RKO outta nowhere dropped the Rated R Superstar as Orton got a measure of revenge for his elimination in the Royal Rumble match.

The brutal beatdown that followed put an exclamation point on things, with Randy taking Edge out with a steel chair and fastening the weapon around the surgically repaired neck of his former friend.

He then got two more chairs from ringside and delivered a devastating con-chair-to, adding insult to injury. Orton was on another level here when it came to the brief hesitation and shock attack to set up what should be a fantastic feud leading into this year’s WrestleMania in April.

Best of the rest

Kicking off the show, Drew McIntyre entered to a thunderous ovation as ‘you deserve it’ chants rained down from the rafters as the emotional Scotsman soaked in the adoration.

After becoming the first UK superstar to win the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night, the Scottish Psychopath wasted no time in challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania, before asking anyone to step up to fight him right there and then.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows both stepped up, and McIntyre destroyed them both in the subsequent handicap match before putting them both away with the Claymore. Brock attacked after the bell, hitting him with the F-5 and immediately raising the stakes for their feud.

Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio beat the returning MVP in a decent match, although it was clear the latter – while loving the chance to be back in the ring – was slightly off the pace, which is understandable really.

Aleister Black also looks to be on the hunt for revenge against Buddy Murphy, and while the rising star himself retained the tag team titles alongside Seth Rollins against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

The Viking Raiders took out AOP backstage as Seth’s crew were outsmarted, but they were still able to hold onto the gold after a cracking match, although Joe had to be taken to the back after an awkward landing so hopefully there’s nothing too serious.

Also of note was Riddick Moss joining 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley as his ‘offensive linesman’, and Charlotte Flair not yet revealing who she’ll be challenging after she was victorious in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

And we saw Humberto Carrillo get some payback on Andrade as he hit the Hammerlock DDT on the exposed concrete following their US title match.





Quickfire results Quickfire results: Drew McIntyre destroyed the Good Brothers in 2 minutes.

Rey Mysterio pinned MVP after 9 minutes.

Aleister Black took 40 seconds to squash a local talent.

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins (c) beat Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in 16 minutes to retain.

United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade (c) via disqualification after 11 minutes.

Charlotte Flair earned a victory over Asuka via DQ after 14 minutes 20 seconds.

24/7 Title Match: Mojo Rawley (c) pinned No Way Jose in 20 seconds.

Liv Morgan beat Lana in 2 and a half minutes.

Erick Rowan destroyed a local talent after just one minute.







