🔥WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship🔥

(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) — With WrestleMania now just weeks away, WWE delivered two big surprises at Super Showdown to set the stage for their biggest event of the year. The Undertaker is back, and Goldberg is the new Universal Champion.

Following a one-year absence from WrestleMania, it appears the Dead Man is on the cusp of returning to professional wrestling’s grandest stage. The Undertaker made a surprise return to WWE at Thursday’s mega-event in Saudi Arabia, where he set his sights on AJ Styles and came away with some hardware for his efforts.

As the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match neared its conclusion, Rey Mysterio was twice introduced as the final competitor, but failed to answer the call. While Styles stood in the ring, cameras cut to the back, where Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were attacking the masked Mysterio. The leader of the O.C. then told the referee to declare him the winner of the match as no other competitors were left. But as cameras panned backstage once again, it was revealed that the Gallows and Anderson had subsequently been attacked and were left laying themselves. With a closeup of the beaten duo on the ground, a familiar pair of black boots and long black leather jacket walked through the shot.

Moments later the familiar gong of Undertaker hit and the unquestioned future WWE Hall of Famer slowly and deliberately made his way to the ring. After the enraged Styles objected and poked his finger in the Dead Man’s chest, the Undertaker delivered the Last Ride and made the cover to the delight of the stunned the crowd, winning the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The brief encounter puts the wheels in motion for a second showdown at WrestleMania in Tampa, Fla. on April 5. Styles will likely be crying foul and demanding a rematch until then. The next stop on the road to WrestleMania for the Undertaker is likely to be the March 9 episode of Raw. The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, where the show will originate, has announced that he will be appearing that night.