WW II vet from Sunset Hills to be honored by France

World War II combat veteran Darwyn “Tony” Snyder of Sunset Hills will be awarded the French Legion of Honor later this month.The medal honors Snyder’s participation in the liberation of France during World II.

Sgt. Darwyn “Tony” Snyder is shown during World War II.

Snyder, 95, was a sergeant in the 14th Armored Division (“The Liberators”) and took part in the Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.The medal is bestowed on “those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France.”It will be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills by Consul General of France to the Midwest Guillaume LaCroix.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

She spent two years at KMOV after stints in Indiana, California and mid-Missouri.

Restaurants in Milwaukee and Texas have begun to serve versions, and a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at a Brooklyn, New York bakery.

“The Jesus Rolls” is a sequel to the Coen Brothers’ classic comedy “The Big Lebowski,” which was released in 1998 and starred STL’s John Goodman.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws gave Missouri Gov. Mike Parson a “C,” while Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker earned an “A.”

Restaurants in Milwaukee and Texas have begun to serve versions, and a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at a Brooklyn, New York bakery.

Last run for St. Louis Car Co.’s ‘R-42’ set for Wednesday. New York once had about 400 STL-built cars on its subway line; most were retired in 2006-2009.

Sgt. Darwyn “Tony” Snyder is shown during World War II.