🔥Wuhan-style hospital could be built from scratch in Milan as area runs short of facilities amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

A 500-bed Wuhan-style hospital could be built from scratch in Milan to resuscitate coronavirus patients as northern Italy runs out of facilities to keep the most seriously ill alive.

As the region grapples with a wave of critical cases that shows no sign of slowing down, Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana said the new hospital would be “fundamental” for the region’s capacity to treat urgent patients.

“The progression [of the contagion] continues, so it’s clear we have to prepare ourselves to create many new resuscitation beds,” he said last night.

Lombardy is at the epicentre of Europe’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak, with Italy the second worst-hit country after China, seeing 24,747 cases and 1,809 deaths by yesterday.

The Italian Civil Protection service is expected to approve or block the plan for the new hospital tomorrow evening. Then, according to Mr Fontana, the hospital could be ready in “five, six or seven days” if the region can secure enough intensive care mechanical ventilators.

Lombardy’s health service is in a race to free up more beds to stave off “breaking point” as intensive care units for coronavirus patients near capacity.

“We only have 10 or 20 intensive care beds left,” regional health assessor Giulio Gallera said at the weekend.

Every day, dozens of patients are being moved further away from the outbreak area to ease the burden on the worst-hit facilities in Bergamo, Brescia and Cremona.

Lombardy has also invited in doctors from Cuba, China and Venezuela as it faced a shortage of medical staff, despite recalling doctors and nurses from retirement and launching a continuous recruitment process. Doctors in Italy have reported being fatigued and overwhelmed since the crisis started nearly four weeks ago, with some saying they faced a “tsunami” of patients. The pandemic has also ravaged hospitals. So far, about 700 medical staff have tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, the whole of Italy is entering the second week of a partial lockdown. The cabinet was today discussing a 25 billion euro support package for beleaguered businesses and families.