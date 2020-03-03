🔥Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply🔥

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The Chinese city at the biggest market of the coronavirus epidemic closed its first makeshift hospital, among 16 hurriedly created to handle the epidemic, after it discharged the final recovered patients, on Monday state broadcaster CCTV reported.

News of the closure coincided with a sharp decline in new cases in Hubei province and the provincial capital Wuhan, however the country remained on alert as Chinese nationals returning home are testing positive for the herpes virus.

China’s central Hubei province, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, reported significantly less than 200 cases of new infections for the very first time since January.

Hubei had 196 new confirmed cases on Sunday, on Monday the National Health Commission said, sharply down from 570 cases each day earlier and the cheapest since Jan. 24.

The decline was driven by way of a fall in new cases in Wuhan, where in fact the virus first appeared last December, which reported 193 new infections, the cheapest since Jan. 26.

Mainland China had a complete of 202 new confirmed cases, the cheapest since Jan. 22. Excluding new infections in Hubei, there have been only six new cases in mainland China, month the cheapest since last. That brings the full total amount of confirmed cases in mainland China up to now to 80,026.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,912 by the finish of Sunday, up by 42 from the prior day.

Hubei accounted for all the 42 new deaths, while 32 people died in Wuhan.

Based on the falling amount of new infections, Wuhan closed its first makeshift hospital after it discharged the final batch of 34 recovered patients, CCTV reported.

By Feb. 28, Wuhan has generated 16 temporary hospitals, adding 13,000 beds, with 12,000 people treated up to now. Overall, the amount of Wuhan hospital beds have risen from 5,�00 to 23,000.

Eighteen provinces across China have up to now lowered their coronavirus emergency response level previously week, the most recent being Zhejiang province which cut its emergency response measures to level II from level I, on Monday based on the provincial government’s official Weibo account.

China includes a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures it’ll implement, with level I probably the most serious.

President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday however that China must have a long-term view of the outbreak and plug loopholes in its laws and emergency response mechanisms, as Beijing reported two new cases of Chinese nationals returned from Iran recently, where coronavirus cases have quickly multiplied.

China’s Global Times also reported on Monday one imported case from Italy in Zhejiang province, though its local health commission said there have been no other domestic confirmed cases reported in the province on March 1.

