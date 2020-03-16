🔥Wu Tang Clan to share thousands of coronavirus health warnings across New York🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The American hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan plans to distribute thousands of prints featuring coronavirus health advice across New York.

They will display a list of guidance coinciding with each letter of the group’s name.

In a tweet published on Sunday night, they said: “Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus. We are making a few thousand prints and distributing them across New York City. Feel FREE to do the same in your City. Share and RT this to the world.”

Each letter in the word ‘Wutang’ is used to write an advisory phrase, with the print reading: “Wash hands… Use mask properly… Touch nothing… Avoid large crowds… Never touch your face with unclean hands… Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has been liked more than 50,000 times with almost 30,000 retweets.

One fan wrote: “We’ve been waiting for y’all, fam. Have a blessed quarantine.”

Another added: “Artists doing this sort of thing will save lives. I support.”

However others shared health warnings such as: “Coronavirus ruins everything around me / Wash your, wash your hands y’all…”

“Protect your neck against coronavirus”

Wu Tang Clan are considered one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time, having risen to fame with their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). They went on to release a total of four gold and platinum studio albums.

They aren’t the only musicians to reach out to fans, advising them to stay safe as the coronavirus outbreak escalates.

Taylor Swift admitted she feared the global health pandemic isn’t “being taken seriously enough right now” and urged fans to “cancel plans” and “truly isolate as much as you can”.

Likewise, Ariana Grande called those refusing to self-isolate as “dangerous and selfish”.

Film and television production has gone into lockdown worldwide, and many music events have been cancelled or delayed.