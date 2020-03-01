🔥WU grad Teddy Wayne does good job building suspense in `Apartment’🔥

“Apartment” A novel by Teddy WaynePublished by Bloosbury, 208 pages, $26

Bloomsbury Publishing via AP

Teddy Wayne has written another campus novel.Coming on the heels of his well-received “Loner” (2016), “Apartment” also serves as something of a parable for red state/blue state America. While the earlier book was set at Harvard, his latest takes place a couple hundred miles down the road in the MFA program of Columbia’s School of the Arts. Wayne himself earned his MFA at Washington University.The time is the mid-1990s — at or near the start of campus identity politics — when not every bodega in New York had given way to a shiny bank and the dominant mode of technology was the floppy disk. The two main characters, both young white men and children of divorce, meet at the beginning of the semester in a writing workshop.

Teddy Wayne

Billy, a working-class guy from a small Midwestern town, has to tend bar to afford his elite education, even with a full scholarship. Not only that, but he went to community college. The unnamed narrator, who hails from a wealthy Boston suburb, graduated from private, pricey New York University. Compounding his unearned privilege, he’s been illegally subletting his great-aunt’s rent-stabilized apartment while his emotionally unavailable father pays the bills.One day, after Billy comes to his defense in class, the narrator, ostensibly just wanting to be a nice guy, invites him to move into his second bedroom rent-free. When Billy, who is so broke he has to sleep in the basement of the dive bar where he works, reluctantly accepts, all the necessary plot points are in place for calamity — of the writerly type — to ensue.